General Electric, one of the most storied brands in corporate America, will split into three stand-alone companies focused on health care, energy and aviation. Long a symbol of American ingenuity, the industrial powerhouse has put its stamp on everything from plane engines to lightbulbs. The transformation of the nearly 130-year-old conglomerate, which traces its lineage to Thomas Edison, comes after years of shedding assets to ease its massive debt load and as it attempts to redefine itself in a business landscape dominated by tech titans.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO