CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Christopher Ward's New Watch Is "High-End, Low-Price"

By Johnny Davis
Esquire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirect-to-consumer brands are all the rage nowadays. Any notion that customers might baulk at dropping good money on designer clothes or designer furniture without first trying it on or lounging around on it in a shop have completely evaporated. You might not be the biggest fan of Allbirds shoes...

www.esquire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Esquire

J.Crew Is Diving All the Way Into the Watch World With Analog Shift

In September, J.Crew introduced its Watch Shop, a destination for guys who realize checking the time on their phones just doesn't hit the same way as reading it on a device designed for that very purpose. Scroll through the product on offer, and you'll find options from MWC and Marathon, with prices topping out at a non-flop-sweat-inducing $380. It's an inviting assortment (especially considering the featured brands are still relative rarities to spot in the wild), but far from an exhaustive one. And considering how many J.Crew fans were cutting their teeth on the brand's menswear while simultaneously scrolling through photos of "I'll get one...someday" vintage watches, it seemed a little strange that the company kept things so narrowly focused. Until today, that is.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Esquire

Blackstock & Weber's Loafers Are Back at J.Crew, and Damn Do They Look Good

Wearing a great pair of loafers with everything from cropped, wide-leg chinos to classic suit pants to sweatpants may feel like one of the fresher flexes permeating menswear right now, but for Chris Echevarria, it’s a move that stretches back to childhood. “I was raised by my great-grandmother and my mom, and one of the things that I was required to do was go to church every weekend,” the designer of Brooklyn-based brand Blackstock & Weber explains. “The uniform for church was a pair of khakis, white shirt, penny loafers. And the loafers—and everything in that outfit—have never left my wardrobe. So I’ve always been wearing these loafers in very interesting ways.”
APPAREL
Esquire

Everlane Finally Released Shoes for Guys, and They Hit Just Right

Welcome to The Esquire Endorsement. Heavily researched. Thoroughly vetted. These picks are the best way to spend your hard-earned cash. I can still remember the utter confusion. My wife—the member of our little domestic duo who does not have deeply embedded fashion brain worms—was absolutely fixated on getting a "day glove" from Everlane. I had no freakin' clue what she was talking about. But women around the world did, and to them, my ignorance probably would have been some cause for concern. Because I was picturing something that has spots for your fingers and goes on your hands, and she was talking about a shoe—the ballet flat-inspired Day Glove—that has a devoted-bordering-on-cultish following.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timex#British#Swiss#Asian#Jura#Gmt#The Royal Navy#The British Army
ETOnline.com

Kate Spade Deal of the Day: The Laurel Way Tote Is On Sale For Under $100 Today

Kate Spade sales are the gifts that keep giving! Shoppers can take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop. Whether you're shopping for gifts or shopping for yourself, Kate Spade is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals and seasonal items like tote bags, handbags, wristlets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Also, every single day Kate Spade has a deal of the day that features major discounts on some of the brand's most popular styles and items.
SHOPPING
Sourcing Journal

Lucky Brand to Relaunch Made in USA Jeans in 2022

Though Made in America manufacturing has been an ambitious goal among brands for decades, now may be the time they turn that dream into a reality. Such is the case for Lucky Brand, which recently tapped two U.S. suppliers to develop a limited-edition line of men’s jeans that will launch in Summer 2022. The Made in USA jeans feature selvedge denim produced by Louisiana-based Vidalia Mills that is then sewn and laundered in California at Artistic Milliners-owned Star Fades International (SFI). SFI, which launched at the end of 2020, aims to establish a new model for both Los Angeles-based denim production and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Esquire

A Teddy Coat With Swagger, Architectural Shades, and More of This Week's Best Menswear Releases

The cold has crept in and is staying put, which can only mean one thing: It’s officially snuggle season. Sure, you can do this with a partner, but if no one is around, we have this week’s menswear releases to serve as a great—if not better—proxy. First up is a teddy coat with so much swagger from Apparis, a French brand that’s finally giving us guys a chance to partake in what the most stylish gals have known for years. We also have another teddy, this one in the form of a bear and by way of a capsule collection from Guess. But more on toppers: Buck Mason, Zara, and Sondér have the goods that’ll keep you both toasty and tony. You want underlays, you say? Well, just check out the ergonomic sweater from Shadow Island Shadow Project, the ruby shirt primed for basketball fans from Rowing Blazers, a top from The Elder Statesman that celebrates the world of tie-dye, and track pants from Fila’s archives. All these styles will keep you nice and snug, so cop ’em now to enjoy all season long.
APPAREL
Esquire

4 Simple Ways Fope Is Making Jewellery An Everyday Luxury For Men

It can be difficult to know where to start when it comes to wearing jewellery. Traditionally, for men, it’s fallen into one of three categories: wedding rings and dad chains (boring), naff bling (juvenile) and flashy costume jewellery (terrifying). The result is that jewellery has become something of a dirty word among men — a truly absurd state of affairs, when you think about it.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
Robb Report

Once Worth 1 Cent, the World’s First Postage Stamp Could Fetch $8.25 Million at Auction

The postage stamp that started it all is going under the gavel. The coveted 18th-century rarity, known as the Penny Black, was the world’s first postage stamp and represents the very dawn of social communication. Measuring less than 1 square inch, it originally cost a single penny in 1840, but could fetch in excess of $8 million at Sotheby’s Treasures sale on December 7. Featuring a profile of Queen Victoria, the Penny Black allowed Brits to send a letter weighing up to half an ounce anywhere in the country for a flat rate of just one penny. Prior to that, the recipient...
SHOPPING
boatinternational.com

Baglietto motor yacht C joins the market

The 54 metre Baglietto motor yacht C has been listed for sale by Fernando Nicholson at Camper & Nicholsons. C was built in aluminium at Baglietto's La Spezia shipyard to a design by Horacio Bozzo Design and delivered in 2021. She was commissioned as a fully-custom project by an experienced owner looking to accommodate a large family on board.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Doctor Helps Design Kiki Price’s New Line Of High Heels With Specialized Comfort Technology

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new line of high heels has hit the market with a specialized comfort technology designed by a Philadelphia doctor. High heels are making a comeback with offices reopening and socializing resuming. This new line claims to provide both, style and comfort. The holiday party season is about to start. That means many women will be wearing high heels for the first time since the pandemic shutdown. “I wanted something that was comfortable,” Genevieve Adams said. Adams turned to a brand new line. “At Kiki Price, we believe stylish shoes should be comfortable without compromising beauty,” an Ad says. Kiki and Price...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Footwear News

The 30 Best Winter Boots for Women

Winter is coming, and according to recent predictions, it may just be one of the U.S.’ most brutal winters in years. Be prepared with winter boots for the extreme cold, icy conditions, and anything else Mother Nature throws our way. And now is the best time to invest in the right type of winter footwear so you’re not scrambling during the next polar vortex. Lucky for you, we’ve spent hours studying new launches and testing dozens of styles to bring you the best winter boots for women in 2021. We even tapped winter gear experts, celeb fashion stylists, and podiatrists for...
APPAREL
countryliving.com

Amazon Launches 'Toys We Love' Section Ahead of Its Hottest Holiday Toys List

Before you know it, the holidays will be here. And between work, taking care of the family and everything else parents (and grandparents, aunts and uncles!) have to do, it's always a challenge to get your Christmas and holiday shopping for the kids done without any stress. Luckily, Amazon helps out big time by releasing its annual Hottest Holiday Toys list each year. On it, you'll find over 100 toys for all ages that the shopping site predicts will be flying off the shelves come December.
SHOPPING
Telegraph

How Emma Raducanu became the new queen of high-low style

It’s a case of another day, another deal for Emma Raducanu, the British tennis sensation and the fashion industry’s girl of the moment. But following the 18-year-old’s signings with luxury labels Tiffany & Co. and Christian Dior, Raducanu’s latest partnership is perhaps more surprising. The sporting star joins footballers Jack...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Esquire

The Secret History of Omega

If you had happened to be walk along London’s Jermyn Street one day in May 1970, you might have bumped into a crowd of young, fashionable men and women waiting outside Andrew Grima’s shop at No. 80. Grima was a celebrity jeweller, an Anglo-Italian whose radical, modern designs had made him an 18-carat fixture of Swinging London.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Secret Base and HBX Launch "HIGH-END LOW" Pop-Up in Hong Kong

HBX has joined hands with renowned Tokyo-based toy company SECRET BASE for a pop-up event titled “HIGH-END LOW” at HBX’s physical location in Hong Kong. Vinyl models presented include various reinterpreted pop culture characters by SECRET BASE’s HIDDY including SpongeBob SquarePants, Astro Boy, Ultraman‘s coin monster Kanegon, Ghostbusters‘ Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and Rat Fink. Special glue models divide the vinyl figures into half normal and have X-ray figures, and other specialty items include Gashapon products designed by VERDY and exclusive T-shirts created by Japanese streetwear brand BOUNTY HUNTER.
ECONOMY
Esquire

Glashütte Original Offers a Classic Diver in a Rare Shade of Green

Welcome to Dialed In, Esquire's weekly column bringing you horological happenings and the most essential news from the watch world since March 2020. As a brand, Glashütte Original was formed in 1994, but its roots reach far deeper. In the German town of the same name, just south of the major cultural center of Dresden, a fine-watchmaking industry grew up from the mid 19th century, with its private client base centered on the court of the Kings and Electors of Saxony. Though small in scale, for decades, Glashütte’s reputation for excellence was burnished by a mechanical prowess—in particular, a unique penchant for high finishing—rivaling the best that the Swiss industry could offer at the time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WATE

Best gift for type A personalities

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for type A personalities is best? Ever known someone who you’d describe as “having no chill?” If so, you may have a friend or family member with a type-A personality. People with type A personalities are characterized as achievement-oriented, stressed, highly organized and competitive. […]
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy