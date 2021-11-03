CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diageo Unveils Latest Smirnoff Innovation

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiageo’s Smirnoff vodka brand has expanded its range with another new flavour. Smirnoff Mango & Passionfruit Twist (37.5% ABV) will be exclusively available in Tesco and Booker from today and within other grocery and on-trade outlets from...

Iceland Expanding Manufacturing Arm

Frozen food specialist Iceland has announced a significant expansion of its manufacturing business, with it looking to recruit almost 100 new staff. The recruitment drive will support increases in the production of Iceland’s own-label range as well as the expansion of its exclusive Slimming World range. The manufacturing site in Manchester has seen a slew of investment recently across not only recruitment, but also site infrastructure.
BUSINESS
Wall’s Pastry Adds Vegan Options To Microwaveable Range

Addo Foods-owned brand Wall’s Pastry has expanded its range of microwavable slices with two new vegan-friendly variants. The plant-based Red Thai Curry Slice and Hearty Chilli Bean Slices will launch from today in selected Tesco stores (RRP £1.50). They join Wall’s existing microwave range which launched last year and includes...
FOOD & DRINKS
Coca-Cola Unveils New Christmas Campaign

Coca-Cola has launched its seasonal campaign that aims to spotlight the magic of community and togetherness. The Real Magic at Christmas campaign is anchored by a new short film which is supported by a series of activations across various channels, including influencer partnerships, consumer-led activations, and charity initiatives. The film (see below) is an uplifting...
BUSINESS
WPP Has A Coke And A Smile After Winning $4bn Pitch Prize

Coca-Cola has selected communications giant WPP to head up its global marketing efforts. After nearly a year-long pitch process, WPP secured the majority of the brand’s $4bn marketing business in what Coke says is the biggest marketing deal in the brand’s history. The holding company will lead Coke in “executing a new marketing model that is built to drive long-term growth for the entire company’s portfolio of brands”.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesco#Vodka#Food Drink#Smirnoff Gb
Vitamin Brand Yumi Secures Listing In Boots

Yumi, the makers of chewable vitamins, is expanding its retail offering after securing a distribution deal with Boots. Three products from Yumi’s range of gummies will be available to buy in the health & beauty retailer’s stores around the UK, and online. The Yumi Lean & Detox apple cider vinegar (£14.99), Hair, Skin and Nails (£14.99) and Sunshine vitamin D (£12.99) gummies launched in 355 Boots stores this week with an introductory 3 for 2 offer.
ECONOMY
Mars Unveils First Ad For Rebranded Ben’s Range

Mars Food has launched the first Ben’s Original marketing campaign in the UK. The move comes after Mars announced last year that it was renaming its Uncle Ben’s rice range as Ben’s Original after acknowledging that the label promoted racial stereotypes. Called ‘Everyone’s Original’, the new campaign aims to highlight...
FOOD & DRINKS
Disaronno Launches Two Ad Campaigns For Festive Season

Disaronno International UK is marking the start of the festive season by celebrating its heritage in two advertising campaigns for its Disaronno Velvet and Tia Maria brands, including a commercial featuring the new Tia Maria Matcha line. Championing Tia Maria’s new product which launched earlier in 2021, the coffee-liqueur brand...
WORLD
Nisa Doubles Stores Offering Jisp’s Scan & Save Promotions Tool

Nisa Retail has doubled the number of stores participating in Jisp’s Scan & Save rollout, bringing the total number to 25. The announcement comes on the back of an eight-week pilot, with nearly 400 shoppers making over 12,700 scans, 5,800 taps and 3,300 redemptions on 65 branded products. Jisp is now almost tripling their offers via Augmented Reality (AR) vouchers – more than 150 products will be Jisp-enabled in stores from brands such as Hovis, Molson Coors, AB InBev, Kellogg’s, Britvic and FrieslandCampina.
RETAIL
Lifestyle
Business
Economy
Food & Drinks
Mash Direct Expands Morrisons Range And Distribution

Mash Direct, the ‘field to fork’ vegetable accompaniments brand, is expanding its range and distribution at Morrisons with the launch of four new lines in-store and online. Its Mashed Turnip (RRP 90p), Carrot & Parsnip (RRP 90p), Curry Chips (RRP £2), and Mashed Potato (90p) products will now be sold...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Violife Adds Another Variant To Vegan Alternative Cheese Range

Upfield’s dairy alternative brand Violife is set to launch its Le Rond Camembert Flavour variant in Waitrose on 15 November (£3.00 RSP). The new vegan-friendly cheese alternative adds to the brand’s growing product range that includes spreads and other cheese flavoured lines. Launched in time for the festive season, Le Rond can be served hot or cold with recipe ideas included with every box.
FOOD & DRINKS
New Brand Tackling Waste In Coffee Industry

The Odd Coffee Company is rescuing surplus coffee pods and freshly roasted bean and ground coffee to help reduce waste in the industry. Despite having minor imperfections that don’t impact taste, tonnes of coffee is rejected by coffee roasters due to strict cosmetic and quantity requirements set by supermarkets and other retailers.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Own-Label Shortages Offer Opportunity For More Branded Products

Shortages of own label and tertiary products in certain categories, which is driving shoppers back towards branded products because they are, to some extent, the only choice open to them, may create space for other brands to come into the market. This is according to FMCG and retail specialists Bridgethorne...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Cedo Launches The UK’s First Antibacterial Recycled Refuse Sack

Waste bags manufacturer Cedo has launched the UK’s first antibacterial refuse sack for domestic use. Called Good Karma Antibac, the sacks will launch in Morrisons from 8 November, before expanding across Europe and the UK over the next 12 months. “We’ve created our very own Good Karma brand made with...
ENVIRONMENT
Smirnoff 100 Vodka Review

Smirnoff has released a series of clean, basic vodkas in three proof levels: 80, 90, and 100. While the 80 and 90 may well be options for fans of sipping (or shooting) vodka, the 100 is what you should reach for when batching drinks for a party. Fast Facts. Classification:...
DRINKS
Calbee Expands ‘Loaded’ Range Under Seabrook Brand

Calbee UK has expanded its Loaded range following the success of the restaurant-inspired Loaded Fries, its first branding snacking product under the Seabrook brand which launched last year and is now worth almost £4.2m. The new ‘Loaded Bites’ are available in two flavours, BBQ Beef and Sour Cream & Onion...
ECONOMY
Rebel Kitchen Launches Into Snacking Category

Milk Alternative brand Rebel Kitchen is set to launch into the snacking category with its new organic ‘Coconut Bytes’. After offering organic plant-based alternatives with its Rebel Mylk, the brand claims that its new range is the answer to a lack of snacks that are organic, plant-based, better for you, and sustainable versus the current products in the category.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best-One Symbol Group Makes Gains On Tesco And SPAR

Bestway’s symbol brand Best-One saw the strongest growth of tracked convenience brands across the 12-week period to 17 October, with its share of occasions increasing by 1.2ppts. This is according to latest data from Lumina Intelligence’s Convenience Tracking Programme. It shows Best-One topping the charts for growth when it comes...
RETAIL
Unitas Wholesale Launches Three More Category Guides

Unitas Wholesale has introduced three more ‘Focus On’ mini category guides to help independent retailers develop specific categories in their store. The latest guides in the 19-strong series developed with suppliers cover the confectionery multipacks category, the ‘big night in’ occasion, and Christmas confectionery & biscuits. Tracey Redfearn, Plan for...
RETAIL
Molson Coors Beverage Co unveils latest cannabis launch Bedfellows Liquid Arts

Molson Coors Beverage Co has launched a beer-style cannabis beverage range in Canada. Bedfellows Liquid Arts comprises the helles-inspired Haus Mates and the IPA-style Indie Pals, Molson Coors said this week. Both non-alcoholic drinks contain a blend of THC and CBD and are available across Canada. The launch is through...
DRINKS
NielsenIQ Unveils BASES 2021 Top Breakthrough Innovations Award Winners

Innovative brands capitalize on innovation trends to drive omnichannel growth. BASES, a NielsenIQ business and leader in helping companies build brands through innovation, renovation, strategy, and go-to-market optimization, has released its highly-anticipated 2021 North America BASES Top Breakthrough Innovations. This year, the BASES Top Breakthrough Innovations project is celebrating 10 years of recognizing successful launches, advancing the state of innovation knowledge, and leveraging learnings to make innovators more successful in the future. Over the past 10 years, BASES has celebrated 224 winners in North America, who combined have accumulated $20 billion in year-one sales.
BUSINESS

