Diageo Unveils Latest Smirnoff Innovation

Innovative brands capitalize on innovation trends to drive omnichannel growth. BASES, a NielsenIQ business and leader in helping companies build brands through innovation, renovation, strategy, and go-to-market optimization, has released its highly-anticipated 2021 North America BASES Top Breakthrough Innovations. This year, the BASES Top Breakthrough Innovations project is celebrating 10 years of recognizing successful launches, advancing the state of innovation knowledge, and leveraging learnings to make innovators more successful in the future. Over the past 10 years, BASES has celebrated 224 winners in North America, who combined have accumulated $20 billion in year-one sales.
