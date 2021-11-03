Diageo Unveils Latest Smirnoff Innovation

Nisa Retail has doubled the number of stores participating in Jisp’s Scan & Save rollout, bringing the total number to 25. The announcement comes on the back of an eight-week pilot, with nearly 400 shoppers making over 12,700 scans, 5,800 taps and 3,300 redemptions on 65 branded products. Jisp is now almost tripling their offers via Augmented Reality (AR) vouchers – more than 150 products will be Jisp-enabled in stores from brands such as Hovis, Molson Coors, AB InBev, Kellogg’s, Britvic and FrieslandCampina.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO