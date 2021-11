MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A four-goal performance with a state title berth on the line is one of the many highlights from Mankato West senior forward Annelise Winch. “I like to place my focus on intensity, so I come out super strong, and I try to be super aggressive on the defense too,” Winch said. “Just being able to see the full field and look for through balls and making runs, I think that’s the key to my game.”

