Mars Bar Set To Become Carbon Neutral

kamcity.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMars Wrigley UK has announced that Mars bars sold in the UK and Ireland will be certified as carbon neutral by 1 January 2023. This move will make the Mars brand, which has annual sales of over 200 million bars in the UK, the first carbon neutral chocolate bar to appear...

www.kamcity.com

martechseries.com

Green Technology for Sustainable Development, Hisense Contributes to Achieving Carbon Neutrality

The COP26 Summit is set to begin on Oct 31st, around 200 countries will gather and discuss the actions to protect and restore ecosystems. Driven by green technology, Hisense continues to integrate environmental protection initiatives in all aspects of manufacturing, supply chain, and developing energy-saving products. Marketing Technology News: Ada...
CBS News

Japan betting on hydrogen to achieve carbon-neutral plans

Japan is placing multiple bets on hydrogen as a fuel source. The country's ultimate goal is to become the world's first hydrogen society, running its factories, heating its homes and fueling its transportation with clean energy. CBS News' Lucy Craft reports it's a prospect as tantalizing as it is daunting.
thebeveragejournal.com

Diageo Opens Carbon-Neutral Distillery

Diageo opened a new carbon-neutral distillery, one of the largest of its kind in North America. The $130 million, 72,000-square-foot facility is based in Lebanon, Kentucky with capacity to produce up to 10 million proof gallons annually, including Bulleit Bourbon, increasing capacity from the brand’s existing site in Shelbyville, as well as other portfolio whiskies. The new carbon-neutral distillery avoids using fossil fuels by sourcing a mix of wind and solar energy to power the electrode boilers, onsite electric vehicles, and internal and external lighting and equipment. It also employs virtual metering technology “to advance visibility of water, electricity and steam usage” and promote sustainability, according to the company.
Adam Grant
The Independent

Morrisons supermarket funds trial feeding cows red UK seaweed to cut carbon emissions

A supermarket is planning to trial the use of seaweed to potentially help reduce the amount of methane produced by cattle.Morrisons is funding the three-year experiment with Queen’s University Belfast to find out how effective feeding cows seaweed from the Irish and British coasts will be in cutting emissions of the greenhouse gas.Methane is 30 times more effective in trapping heat into the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.The research programme, led by Professor Sharon Huws and Dr Katerina Theodoridou of the Institute for Global Food Security (IGFS) at the university, will also see if feeding cattle seaweed would improve the animals’...
decrypt.co

Crypto Exchange BitMEX Claims It Is Now Carbon Neutral

Crypto exchange BitMEX now claims it’s officially carbon neutral. The announcement follows a previous commitment to achieve carbon neutrality earlier this year. “Sustainability is the challenge of our time. Bitcoin—and cryptocurrency in general—is the transformative technology of our time. Especially around COP26, it’s only natural that crypto faces tough questions about the environmental impact of the technology that enables our work,” said BitMEX CEO Alexander Höptner in a prepared statement.
kamcity.com

Cedo Launches The UK’s First Antibacterial Recycled Refuse Sack

Waste bags manufacturer Cedo has launched the UK’s first antibacterial refuse sack for domestic use. Called Good Karma Antibac, the sacks will launch in Morrisons from 8 November, before expanding across Europe and the UK over the next 12 months. “We’ve created our very own Good Karma brand made with...
Time Out Global

Steak chain Hawksmoor is going carbon neutral

Much fêted London steak joint Hawksmoor has just been awarded the maximum 3* rating from the Sustainable Restaurant Association, making it one of the most sustainable restaurant groups in the country. That, despite the fact that eating meat – especially beef – is one of the most negatively impactful things you can do, on a gastronomic tip, at least. Now the company has announced that it plans to go even further.
concreteproducts.com

Cement companies formally adopt carbon neutrality roadmap

The Portland Cement Association bills its Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality as an ambitious journey to low carbon dioxide emissions across the cement and concrete value chain by 2050. The document demonstrates how the U.S. cement and concrete industry, along with downstream parties, can lower CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions and eliminate barriers that are restricting environmental progress.
ScienceBlog.com

Sunlight + Air = Carbon-neutral Transport Fuels

Researchers at ETH Zurich have developed the process technology that can produce carbon-​neutral transportation fuels from sunlight and air. Now, in a Nature publication, they demonstrate the stable and reliable operation of the solar mini-​refinery under real on-​sun conditions. And they show a way to introduce solar fuels to the market without additional carbon taxes.
CoinTelegraph

Carbon-neutral crypto spot ETFs to launch in Canada

Two carbon-neutral cryptocurrency-backed exchange-traded funds (ETF) are poised to launch in Canada, offering a greener alternative for institutional investors. Canada-based asset manager Purpose Investments is preparing to launch two new crypto-based ETFs on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday, both of which offer investors a carbon offset. Purpose will launch...
kamcity.com

Mars Unveils First Ad For Rebranded Ben’s Range

Mars Food has launched the first Ben’s Original marketing campaign in the UK. The move comes after Mars announced last year that it was renaming its Uncle Ben’s rice range as Ben’s Original after acknowledging that the label promoted racial stereotypes. Called ‘Everyone’s Original’, the new campaign aims to highlight...
The Independent

The Latest: UK to invest $285M in small reactor research

The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow: LONDON — Britain is investing some 210 million pounds ($285 million) in small nuclear reactor research as the government seeks alternatives to fossil fuels amid fears over rising gas prices.The investment, which will be matched with some 250 million pounds($340 million) from the private sector, comes amid hope the small modular reactors could be in use by the 2030s. Such reactors would have the potential to be less expensive and more easily moved, supporters say.The recipient of the government funds, Rolls-Royce SMR, estimates that each small modular reactor it hopes...
TheConversationAU

COP26: New Zealand depends on robust new rules for global carbon trading to meets its climate pledge

As the COP26 climate summit draws to a close, debate continues on one key issue in particular: a new rule book for global carbon trading to allow countries to purchase emissions reductions from overseas to count towards their own climate action. The world has generally welcomed headline-grabbing agreements on halting deforestation and tackling methane and coal. Likewise ambitious commitments from some large polluters, most notably India’s pledge to reach net zero carbon by 2070. But the devil is in the detail and there is serious concern that some of these commitments are only voluntary, while others look unachievable. Defining the rules...
AFP

COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil fuel phase out

Climate promises from nations ring "hollow" while they continue to invest in oil, gas and coal, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, as the COP26 summit struggled to make headway on its goal to halt devastating warming. Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for painstaking talks aimed at keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. But with emissions still rising and current promises putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a range of issues. "The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," Guterres told the COP26 climate summit, urging negotiators to "pick up the pace".
kamcity.com

Mash Direct Expands Morrisons Range And Distribution

Mash Direct, the ‘field to fork’ vegetable accompaniments brand, is expanding its range and distribution at Morrisons with the launch of four new lines in-store and online. Its Mashed Turnip (RRP 90p), Carrot & Parsnip (RRP 90p), Curry Chips (RRP £2), and Mashed Potato (90p) products will now be sold...
TheConversationCanada

As the world moves away from fossil fuels, Canada's energy security may be at risk

Oil and gas prices plummeted in 2020. In March, before the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a pandemic, Russia and Saudi Arabia, two of the world’s largest oil producers, set off a market-share war that sent prices lower and lower. And then, after COVID-19 had spread around the world, demand fell sharply as businesses closed and governments restricted travel. For several hours in April 2020, the price of West Texas Intermediate oil fell below zero, hitting -US$37 per barrel. An oil-price drop, coupled with a global economic slowdown, has had adverse effects on other industries, global financial stability and...
kamcity.com

Violife Adds Another Variant To Vegan Alternative Cheese Range

Upfield’s dairy alternative brand Violife is set to launch its Le Rond Camembert Flavour variant in Waitrose on 15 November (£3.00 RSP). The new vegan-friendly cheese alternative adds to the brand’s growing product range that includes spreads and other cheese flavoured lines. Launched in time for the festive season, Le Rond can be served hot or cold with recipe ideas included with every box.
