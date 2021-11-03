Local government calendar includes A-CC Commission retreat

athens city hall

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners, on the heels of last night’s meeting at City Hall, meet in retreat today, a 9 til 2 planning session at the Snipes Water Resources Building. That’s on Barber Street in Athens.

The Joint Development Authority of the Athens-Clarke County Government and the City of Winterville meets this afternoon, a session that gets underway at 5:30.

There is an afternoon meeting of the University of Georgia’s Staff Council, a virtual session underway at 2:30.

The city of Gainesville is getting a new fire chief: Gainesville Fire Department Captain Brandon Ellis has been named as a replacement for the retiring Jerome Yarbrough.

