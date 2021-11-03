CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police probe deadly drive-by shooting

By Tim Bryant
 8 days ago
Athens-Clarke County Police have a homicide on their hands: 21 year-old Demetrius Pope was shot and killed on Martin Circle. Police say it was a drive-by shooting.

From the ACCPD…

On November 1, 2021, at approximately 10:54PM, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to the 200 block of Martin Circle regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound. The victim, Demetrius Pope, 21, of Athens, GA, was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Norris at (762) 400-7165 or via email at david.norris@accgov.com

