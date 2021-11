The Isle Of Man Post Office has issued a special set of stamps to celebrate the musical career and charitable work of Bee Gees co-founder and Isle of Man native Barry Gibb. “I’m very proud of my Manx roots,” Gibb said in a statement. “I was born and bred on the ancient, mystical, magical Isle of Man, and I have very fond memories of growing up there, so to appear on a set of its stamps is not only a wonderful surprise, but also an honour and a privilege.” While Gibb and his brothers rose to fame in Australia, he was born...

