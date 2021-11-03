CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kirby Smart vague on Georgia QB situation, declines to name starter for Missouri

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MwTyQ_0cl5smgI00
Stetson Bennett Georgia during a game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart declined to clear up the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation on his Tuesday night Zoom call with reporters.

Smart, whose undefeated Bulldogs debuted No. 1 in the first batch of College Football Playoff rankings, has no issue managing a two-quarterback system.

“Quarterbacks have looked great, they’ve both done a tremendous job, really pleased with where they’re at,” Smart said when asked how they have looked in practice on Monday and Tuesday.

DawgNation.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Georgia flips elite 2023 WR Raymond Cottrell from Florida

When pondering what might potentially make every member of DawgNation’s day on the recruiting trail, there would be two very high-ranking scenarios. The first would be likely be for any 5-star or top 20 prospect in any class. That’s the kind of talent Georgia has stacked up and it will need to continue to stay ranked No. 1 in the nation for long stretches in seasons to come.
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Georgia speedster Arian Smith suffers potential season-ending injury

Georgia receiver Arian Smith could be out the remainder of the season after suffering a leg injury in practice on Wednesday that will require surgery, per published reports. Smith, a redshirt freshman with sub-4.3-second speed in the 40-card dash, caught a 35-yard touchdown pass in the Bulldogs’ 43-6 win over Missouri last Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

UConn hires former UCLA coach Jim Mora to lead Huskies

UConn on Thursday hired former UCLA coach Jim Mora, who also coached two NFL teams, to lead the Huskies. The 59-year-old Mora has been out of coaching and working as a television analyst after spending six seasons (2012-17) leading UCLA to a 46-30 record. “Jim is a proven winner, a...
NFL
WGAU

Superman II: Panthers bring QB Cam Newton back home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Superman has returned. Whether or not Cam Newton can rescue the Carolina Panthers' sinking season remains to be seen. The Panthers (4-5) announced they've signed Newton to a one-year contract, bringing him back to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011 — and later cut him prior to the 2020 season after he lost eight straight games as a starter.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
WGAU

Prescott, Burrow among NFL's top comeback candidates in 2021

Those Dallas fans who didn't make an early beeline for the exits when the heavily favored Cowboys were getting crushed by the Broncos on Sunday were rewarded when Dak Prescott stuck around with them until the bitter end. Prescott engineered two touchdown drives, capped by a pair of 2-point conversions,...
NFL
WGAU

Quarterback Cam Newton returning to Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday that they’ve reached a deal to bring quarterback Cam Newton back to the team, pending a physical, WSOC-TV reported. The one-year contract will have Newton rejoining the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011, according to The Associated Press. He...
NFL
WGAU

Pressure rising on Chiefs' Mahomes to turn things around

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Patrick Mahomes has always been the solution to whatever problems ail the Kansas City Chiefs. The defense giving up gobs of yards and too many points to their opponent? Mahomes can outscore them. Special teams is making blunders and causing poor field position? Mahomes...
NFL
WGAU

4 tied for lead in suspended 1st round of Houston Open

HOUSTON — (AP) — Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List shared the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Houston Open, with List still on the course when darkness stopped play. Rain delayed the start for 2 1/2 hours, with 0.9 inches falling at Memorial...
HOUSTON, TX
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
38K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy