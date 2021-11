DC Motors were king in industry up until the late 1980s; These motors were popular because they were able to run to a variable speed setpoint, and they could run at full torque from stall to base speed. A DC motor was powered from either a constant potential supply or a Ward-Leonard system via DC generator. The speed of a DC motor is defined by the voltage applied to the armature and other influencing motor design constants. Speed could be easily measured by calculating Counter-EMF using measurements of armature voltage and current. There are two types of DC motors: brushed and brushless. Brushed is the oldest type of motor and includes a field mounted to the stationary portion or frame, an armature rotating portion, and brushes to carry current to the armature. The direction and speed are controlled by the applied voltage. The torque is measured by the armature current.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO