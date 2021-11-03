CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Select Board Oct 25: reprecincting update

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Select Board met prior to the Special Town Meeting. The precinct districts 3, 5, 6, 7 and 10 are being proposed for reprecincting. This would...

Caledonian Record-News

Waterford Select Board Meeting Draws Full House

WATERFORD — Around 35 people — and 10 Zoom participants — filled the Davies Memorial Library for the November select board meeting on Monday. The crowd included town officials and employees (present and former), newer and longtime residents.
WATERFORD, VT
thereminder.com

Longmeadow Select Board votes on health services, budget and Comcast

LONGMEADOW – The Longmeadow Select Board voted unanimously to approve the Eastern Hampden Shared Health Services agreement. The inter-municipal agreement sets up a system in which Longmeadow shares certain health department employees and services with the towns of Monson, Hampden and Wilbraham. In return, the towns pay an assessment based on population size. A state grant will cover the assessments for the first three years.
LONGMEADOW, MA
homenewshere.com

Select Board shows interest in sustainability director position

READING – Whether fulltime, part time, or shared with other communities, is it time for Reading to have a Sustainability Director? David Zeek, chair of the Climate Advisory Committee, says yes. “We have a sustainability program in Reading. The Climate Advisory Committee has proposed a sustainability plan. We’re doing some...
READING, MA
Sun-Journal

Durham Select Board tables consent agreement for junkyard

DURHAM — The Select Board voted 4-0 Tuesday to table the discussion of a consent agreement which would give Priscilla Higgins until June 1 to clean up an illegal junkyard on her 1205 Royalsborough Road property. Board members said they wished to clarify several points and add clauses to the...
Caledonian Record-News

Select Board Favors Tougher Enforcement On Problem Property

LYNDON — Financial penalties haven’t worked. Kathleen Lyford, 30, has been fined over $27,000 since June for keeping nearly 100 chickens and operating a composting business on her property at 66 Horseshoe Lane, in violation of town zoning ordinances. Now, stronger enforcement is proposed. By a 3-0 vote on Monday,...
LYNDON, VT
thereminder.com

Group seeks 1,786 signatures to oust Fox from Select Board

SOUTHWICK — Prompted mostly by the sudden dismissals of three commissioners on the Conservation Commission, Agricultural Commission and Community Preservation Committee, a newly formed group of political activists has begun a campaign to recall Russell Fox from his seat on the Select Board. Citizens Reclaiming Southwick was founded last month...
SOUTHWICK, MA
thereminder.com

Belchertown Select Board authorizes emergency procurement for new ambulance

BELCHERTOWN – With one of the town’s ambulances in rough shape, the Belchertown Select Board agreed to authorize an emergency procurement for the purchase of a replacement during its Nov. 1 meeting. Fire Chief John Ingram started the conversation by saying that the oldest ambulance the town currently uses suffered...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
Wicked Local

Select Board and School Committee appoint Ralph Jones as new member

The Select Board and School Committee considered seven candidates to fill the School Committee vacancy due to the resignation of former member Andrea Prestwich effective Oct. 20. They narrowed the choices down to six candidates, Ralph Jones, Frances Leighton, Jeffrey Liberty, Glenn Robertelli, Jung Yueh and Amy Zuccarello. After asking each candidate a series of questions, they deliberated and ultimately, Ralph Jones received the most votes. Liberty was second, recieving three votes from School Committee members Catherine Bowen, Mike Crowley and Chair Amy Checkoway. Jones received five votes from Select Board Chair Adam Dash, Select Board Vice Chair Roy Epstein, Select Board member Mark Paolillo and School Committe members Jamal Saeh and Meg Moriarty.
BELMONT, MA
miltontimes.com

Select Board gives split support to concept for 440 Granite Ave.

In a split vote, the Select Board decided on Oct. 27 to back the concept plan for the proposed five-story mixed-use development for 426-440 Granite Ave. The 3-2 vote on the measure followed a request from East Milton Neighborhood Association (EMNA) board members to delay the vote for another week.
POLITICS
vineyardgazette.com

West Tisbury Mulls Election for Select Board Vacancy

The two remaining members of the West Tisbury select board are considering their options for an election to replace Kent Healy, who died Oct. 31 with nearly a year and a half of his term remaining. At this week’s select board meeting, held Monday online, town clerk Tara Whiting-Wells told...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Patriot Ledger

Milton Select Board to discuss tax rates at Wednesday meeting

MILTON – The select board will hold a public hearing on property tax classification during its remote meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The meeting will take place on the Zoom online teleconferencing platform. The meeting ID is 832 0801 2062 and the passcode is 143508. The meeting can also be watched on Milton Access TV.
MILTON, MA
The Tribune

Town of Erie to select a new member to Board of Trustees

While most were watching the local elections Tuesday, the Erie Board of Trustees had a special meeting that day to discuss next steps after the resignation of one of its board members. The meeting was considered a “special meeting” because the board of trustees typically meets once a week under...
ERIE, CO
homenewshere.com

Select Board discusses redistricting, MassHousing letter

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Oct. 19, 2021, for an in-person meeting at town hall. The board approved a change of officer application for 99 Restaurants of Boston, LLC. The board also approved a National Grid Pole Petition on Marshall Street. The board reviewed a liquor license...
TEWKSBURY, MA
holtvilletribune.com

I.V. Regional Chamber CEO Appointed to Selective Service Board

Daniel Sohn, chief executive officer of the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, has been selected to represent California as a Selective Service System local board member, it was announced in a press release. The nomination was made by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Sohn’s term, along with that of 58 other...
ECONOMY
Caledonian Record-News

Littleton Resident Declares Candidacy For Select Board

LITTLETON — Although the town meeting election is more than four months away, one Littleton resident is already gearing up for a run for the Littleton Select Board. Linda MacNeil, a Littleton Water and Light commissioner since June and a former Littleton Planning Board member for nearly two decades, publicly announced her candidacy on Thursday, during an interview with The Caledonian-Record.
LITTLETON, NH
thewestfieldnews.com

Select Board recall petition targets Fox

SOUTHWICK — A newly formed group in Southwick has submitted an initial petition to the town to force a recall election for Select Board member Russell Fox. Citizens Reclaiming Southwick, the group behind the petition, says it submitted an affidavit Tuesday morning with the signatures of 117 registered Southwick voters asking to remove Fox from his seat on the Select Board through a recall election.
westfordcatnews.org

Town Manager Presents 2021 – 2022 Goals to Select Board Members

Town Manager Jodi Ross drafted her goals for fiscal 2021 to 2022 and presented them to Select Board members on Oct. 26. The board will take up the matter again on Nov. 7. DRAFT 2021-2022 Town Manager Goals (with feedback from Select Board members.) 1. Adhere to the Select Board...
WESTFORD, MA

