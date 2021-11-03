Select Board Oct 25: reprecincting update

The Select Board and School Committee considered seven candidates to fill the School Committee vacancy due to the resignation of former member Andrea Prestwich effective Oct. 20. They narrowed the choices down to six candidates, Ralph Jones, Frances Leighton, Jeffrey Liberty, Glenn Robertelli, Jung Yueh and Amy Zuccarello. After asking each candidate a series of questions, they deliberated and ultimately, Ralph Jones received the most votes. Liberty was second, recieving three votes from School Committee members Catherine Bowen, Mike Crowley and Chair Amy Checkoway. Jones received five votes from Select Board Chair Adam Dash, Select Board Vice Chair Roy Epstein, Select Board member Mark Paolillo and School Committe members Jamal Saeh and Meg Moriarty.

