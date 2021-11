The Lightning is 3-1-0 in its four home games this season and Florida is a perfect 5-0-0 in its home barn in 2021-22. Bright Side Of The Road - The Caps have played two road games this season, in New Jersey and in Ottawa. But this trip is the first multi-game journey of the season, and it's an all hands on deck trip; even injured players who won't play in these two games are on the trip. With two days between the two games in the Sunshine State, the Caps will have a day off on Tuesday and a practice day on Wednesday, so there is a good opportunity for the boys to get some bonding time in, something they haven't been able to do much of over the last 20 months or so.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO