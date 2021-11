On Wednesday, all three key indices of Wall St. had eked out modest gains as the US Federal Reserve had unveiled its much-anticipated bond-taper program. In point of fact, in the day’s decent gains in the Wall Street were almost entirely prompted by the November US Fed policy meet, which had underpinned optimisms of a robust recovery in US economic growth over coming months, however, the US Fed also had suggested that a latest leg of inflation-surge would be ‘transitory’ while offsetting market participants’ angsts over a plausible rate-hike in a near-term.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO