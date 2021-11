How should your tax dollars be spent? Surely this is a question every North Carolinian ought to be able to answer. Right now, while Governor Cooper and the N.C. General Assembly are negotiating our state budget, there are $7.2 billion in state coffers. So far, draft budgets have not included Medicaid expansion. N.C. is one of only 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid. Federal incentives would allow us to expand our state health safety net with no additional expenditures this year. After that, the federal government will cover 90% of our state’s Medicaid expansion costs in perpetuity.

