Looks like Saturday birthdays adding up for Will Rogers

STARKVILLE – Some folks reach a stage of life where they shy away from birthdays.

Mike Leach hasn’t reached that stage.

Nothing makes him happier right now than the age his Mississippi State football players are gaining. With age comes wisdom, he believes, and in terms of efficiency it looks like every Saturday has been a birthday for many of the Bulldogs.

That’s been especially true on offense as every position played with efficiency in a 31-17 win over then-No. 12 Kentucky last week.

State figured out some protection issues early, and quarterback Will Rogers set an SEC single-game record with a 92.3 percent completion rate by hitting on 36 of 39 attempts.

Former MSU basketball coach Rick Stansbury once explained after an opposing shooter had hit eight of 10 from 3-point range, “It’s hard to do that against air.”

Indeed it is, but while the basketball shooter needs his teammates to help get him open after the release the miss or make is on his shoulders. A quarterback’s pass is different.

Which makes folks – Arkansas coach Sam Pittman among them – take notice of Rogers’ success against Kentucky.

The Bulldogs play at Arkansas on Saturday at 3.

“They’re playing really well. He is especially,” Pittman said.

That hasn’t always been Leach’s take on his sophomore starter this season.

As most coaches do Leach has maintained that the growth process happens only through a series of repeated experiences and that the process can’t be rushed.

Of course, many in society – including influential individuals who help hire and fire football coaches – don’t like to be told that things can’t be rushed.

There are advances in high school football offenses and in skill training for athletes, such that some are more developed when they reach college campuses.

But that’s not all.

Every situation is different, but there have been ample examples of successful freshmen to support the step-on-the-gas development approach.

That’s not Leach’s style.

For Leach, “Thursday Night Football” – a targeted practice time with freshmen who have been mostly on scout squads during the week – has been beneficial for development.

The season has been a journey for Will Rogers. Leach felt he was too conservative at Memphis and was forcing things against Alabama.

One great game against a solid SEC foe doesn’t mean you’ve arrived, but when it comes in November it’s promising.

Rogers faces a great challenge this week against an Arkansas defense that ranks No. 8 nationally in passing yards allowed, No. 13 in pass defense efficiency. The Razorbacks, under defensive coordinator Barry Odom, forced four turnovers against MSU last season just one week after the Bulldogs’ stirring season-opening win at LSU.

If Rogers can go back-to-back with strong, efficient games it will further validate his growth.

And show that those Saturday birthdays have added up.