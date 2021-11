After strong growth in the past year, tablet shipments have dwindled in the July-September period and are down 15% compared to Q3 2020. As per Canalys, a total of 37.7 million tablets were shipped during Q3 2021 while a year ago the figure stood at 44.3 million units. Apple still dominates the market with 15.2 million shipments for the period and a 40.4% market share. Samsung is second with 7.2 million tablet shipments and a 19.1% market share while Lenovo sits at the number three spot with around 4.3 million shipments and an 11.3% share of the market.

