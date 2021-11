Smartwatches today have become almost like miniature clinical laboratories with the variety of health-related sensors they cram inside. Not all of those, however, can simply be distributed in any and all markets. Newer and more advanced sensors that can be considered related to medical equipment require regulatory approval in each and every country. That’s why it took almost two months for Withings to finally launch its ScanWatch in North America, bringing the promise of atrial fibrillation detection to health-conscious buyers in the US.

