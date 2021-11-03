A step forward in developing heat-tolerant vegetables

Spartanburg Extension horticulturist Drew Jeffers joined Making It Grow recently to discuss the South Carolina Certified Landscape Professional certification program. Extension experts present self-paced, on-line trainings on such topics as turf selection and maintenance, proper planting techniques, tree selection and installation, disease and insect identification and control, as well as irrigation and environmentally sustainable practices. You can search Certified Landscape professionals and at that site find persons near you who have gone the extra mile to combine their previous knowledge with the most up-to-date research-based information available. This is distinct from the Pesticide Licensing program required of anyone who professionally applies products in that category although many of these trained landscape professionals possess that certification as well. There are also recertification requirements as the world of horticulture constantly faces new and different challenges from climate changes to invasive species.

