'He should’ve been going to the prom': MSU's Marks growing since joining mid-year

Jo'quavious Marks dives over Louisiana Tech defenders for a short touchdown during the second half of Mississippi State's 35-34 victory to open the season on Sept. 4. AP

STARKVILLE – The stat sheet will show it was just a 6-yard reception by Jo’quavious Marks to set himself up for a 1-yard touchdown catch on the following play, but that 6-yard catch was the moment Marks provided a glimpse of what his sophomore season would bring this year.

It came in the first quarter of MSU’s first game this season against Louisiana Tech. Marks caught a pass out of the backfield, made his way toward the end zone and was met by a hard hit just before the goal line.

But it was Marks making the hit.

Marks sent the Louisiana Tech defenders to the ground before popping back up, heading back to the line of scrimmage and finishing the score on nearly the same play on the following down.

“He put the work in,” running backs coach Eric Mele said following that Week 1 win. “I’m happy he gets the chance to showcase that out on the field on Saturdays. It’s a nice thing for him to be able to run past some people and also lower the boom on some people.”

Marks was a four-star prospect out of Carver High School in Atlanta where 6,391 of his 7,220 all-purpose yards in four years came on the ground before he joined MSU as an early enrollee.

As he has grown in the Air Raid offense, those splits have flipped in Marks’ collegiate career – 612 receiving yards and 564 rushing yards.

Marks leads all FBS running backs with 58 receptions, two shy of his total receptions last season.

“He’s been working on a lot of the little things, which is great,” Mele said. “He came in as a true freshman in mid-year. He should’ve been going to the prom and doing all that stuff. Now he’s 15 pounds heavier and knows what he’s doing.”

Marks' ability to make guys miss while also blowing through defenders has made him one of MSU’s top threats after the catch.

It was on full display in MSU’s 31-17 win against then-No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday.

Marks averaged nearly 10 yards after the catch against the Wildcats, according to Pro Football Focus. That was most on the team by anyone who had multiple receptions.

Marks’ average depth of target was 2 1/2 yards behind the line of scrimmage against Kentucky, but he averaged 6 yards per reception.

The lone blemish Marks had against Kentucky was a drop on a likely first down, but Will Rogers still ended with a 90.4 NFL passer rating when targeting Marks, per PFF.

Marks contributed with 20 of MSU’s 35 rushing attempts against Kentucky, and he also gained praise from Mike Leach for his pass blocking.

“It is kind of the ultimate warrior position,” Leach said of running backs in his Air Raid offense. “You have to rush the ball, you have to catch, you have to run block and have to pass protect, which is different. You may be on special teams, too. It’s quite an accomplishment to be one of those guys.”

Coming up on a matchup at Arkansas, Marks isn't being overlooked.

With MSU's tendency to take advantage of check down opportunities, SEC opponents aren't viewing that as MSU settling. They see it as MSU utilizing the spacing its receivers create.

"For me, with my job on defense, that's going to be my most important thing to watch for the check downs," Arkansas defensive back Joe Foucha told reporters Tuesday.