In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Keralty Hospital Miami dedicated a day to wearing pink and raising awareness. Some of the departments that participated in this event included Radiology, Pharmacy, Nursing, Emergency Department, and Surgery. “It is our hope that the community understands the importance that early screening has in our well-being,” said Alina Granda, Director of Radiology and Rehabilitation Services at Keralty Hospital Miami. “The few minutes invested in your annual mammography screening could have a lifetime of impact.” Although it might not seem like much to just wear a pink shirt, this gesture served as a reminder of the importance of this topic and as a conversation starter to allow the staff to discuss the impact breast cancer has on our community. Keralty Hospital Miami offers screening and diagnostic testing, as well as other units for surgery and inpatient services.

ADVOCACY ・ 13 DAYS AGO