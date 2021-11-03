CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israel looks to pass budget in major test for new government

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35SrMJ_0cl5mQ8m00

Israeli lawmakers are set to begin marathon voting on Wednesday to try and pass the first national budget in three years, a major test for the fractious coalition government that was sworn in earlier this year after four divisive elections.

Failure to pass the budget by November 14 would bring down the government and trigger yet another election, giving former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu his best opportunity to swiftly return to power.

The coalition includes eight parties from across the political spectrum and has a razor-thin margin of 61 seats in the 120-member assembly. If Netanyahu and his allies can peel away just one defector the budget could fail to pass, but most expect it will, if only because the coalition is firmly united against him.

“The moment the budget passes, this buys the government stability for several years, and what it means for the opposition is disintegration,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said earlier this week. “They are desperate to topple the budget and to take us to a fifth election, this is their goal.”

The Knesset Israel's parliament, is expected to begin voting on hundreds of amendments in a marathon session leading up to a final vote Thursday or Friday. The government has given itself a 10-day window ahead of the hard deadline in case there are any surprises.

Israel entered a prolonged political crisis after elections in April 2019, when a right-wing party that had been allied with Netanyahu refused to sit in a government with him. The next two years brought three more hard-fought elections with no clear victor, as well as Netanyahu's indictment on serious corruption charges, which he denies.

The government formed in June includes parties from across the political spectrum united by little more than a desire to avoid another Netanyahu-led government or more elections. But the fragile coalition is expected to significantly extend its rule if it passes the budget.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Palestinian PM: Only two-state solution can end 'apartheid'

The Palestinian prime minister warned Israel on Wednesday that its refusal to accept a two-state solution to the century-old conflict would perpetuate a system of “apartheid” and eventually result in a one-state reality in which Israel loses its Jewish character.The Israeli government sworn in last June consists of parties from across the political spectrum, including supporters and opponents of Palestinian statehood. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is opposed to the creation of a Palestinian state and has refused to meet with Palestinian officials.At a press conference with foreign reporters, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh accused Bennett of “three no's”: No...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Bennett: Government ‘Steered Ship to Safe Shores’ After Budget Passed

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett promised Israelis Saturday night in a joint news conference with Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, that last week’s passage of the 2021-2022 state budgets means their government has “steered the ship (of Israel) to safe shores,” rescuing the country from “three years of instability.”
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Israel passes a do or die budget and staves off threat of another election

Israel’s new government passed the country’s first budget in three years – narrowly averting a snap election that would have brought down Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government after less than five months.Bennett and his broad coalition passed the 2021 budget ten days ahead of the 14 November deadline. According to the coalition agreement, failure to pass the budget would automatically dissolve the parliament and trigger new elections.The 609 billion shekel (£143b) spending plan for 2021 is the first budget Israel has passed since 2018 due to a prolonged political deadlock.Unruly scenes unfolded at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, as lawmakers...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
KEYT

Israel spared fifth snap election as lawmakers pass budget

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament has passed a national budget for the first time in three years, avoiding a November deadline that would have brought down the new government and triggered another election. The marathon overnight voting on the 2021 budget bill in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, ended on Thursday morning. It was a major hurdle for the new government headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, whose fractious coalition holds a narrow majority. Bennett celebrated on Twitter, writing that “after years of chaos — we formed a government, we overcame the delta variant, and now, thank God, we passed a budget for Israel.”
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Israel lawmakers pass this year's budget ahead of key 2022 vote

Israeli lawmakers passed the country's first state budget in three years Thursday in a victory for the disparate governing coalition, ahead of a key vote on a 2022 spending package.  But Bennett's government has presented a two-year budget bill and was facing another marathon day of voting on its 573-billion shekel package for next year.
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Post

Israel staves off new elections by approving first budget in three years

JERUSALEM — Israel approved the country’s first national budget in more than three years early Thursday, a milestone in the new government’s efforts to stabilize its grip on power and a setback to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to topple the coalition that ousted him four months ago. The...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Election#Coalition Government#Israeli#Knesset
The Independent

Kishida set to be reelected Japan's PM in parliamentary vote

Fumio Kishida is set to be reelected as Japan’s prime minister Wednesday after clearing the first major test of his leadership in recent elections.Elected just over a month ago by parliament, Kishida called a quick election where he secured enough seats in 465-member lower house — the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber Diet — to maintain a free hand in pushing legislation through parliament. He sees the Oct. 31 victory as a mandate from voters for his weeks-old government to tackle the pandemic-battered economy, virus measures and other challenges. In the first session of parliament since the election, Kishida...
WORLD
The Independent

Czech president asks election winner to form new government

The Czech Republic’s president on Tuesday asked the leader of the winning coalition in last month’s parliamentary election to form a new government.President Milos Zeman who is currently hospitalized, said in a statement that he approached Petr Fiala, the coalition’s candidate for the post of the prime minister, to lead negotiations with representatives of the parties elected to the lower house of Parliament in the Oct. 8-9 vote “with a goal to create a new government.”Zeman asked Fiala to inform him about the results of the negotiations.In the Czech Republic, the president usually selects the election winner to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
AFP

US warns Russia against another 'serious mistake' on Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday warned Russia against making another "serious mistake" on Ukraine as it sought clarity about troop movements near the border. Welcoming Ukraine's foreign minister to Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was "concerned with reports of the unusual Russian activity near Ukraine." "We don't have clarity into Moscow's intentions, but we do know its playbook," Blinken told a joint news conference. "Our concern is that Russia may make the serious mistake of attempting to rehash what it undertook back in 2014 when it amassed forces along the border, crossed into sovereign Ukrainian territory and did so claiming falsely that it was provoked," he said.
POLITICS
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
Newsweek

'We Are On the Way to a Right-wing Coup,' the CIA Director Privately Warned

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. It was the president's first public appearance since the election—apart from his golf outings. On Veterans Day, November 11, Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Ceremony. It was a somber occasion amid a steady rain, shadowed by the president's refusal to concede the election and by his firing of Secretary of Defense Mark Esper so close to a transition.
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

329K+
Followers
131K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy