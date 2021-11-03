Bandido is a maze game with a card-based twist

Games are good these days aren't they? What a nice state of affairs. Sadly, it means that if I was to say that ElecHead is a supremely smart platforming puzzle game, you might be a little underwhelmed. Games are so good these days! You probably have hundreds of supremely smart platforming puzzle games you can pick from. Many, like ElecHead, will use a simple idea explored in a range of ingenious ways. Many, like ElecHead, will come from teams of one or two people toiling brilliantly on projects they're passionate about. So what makes ElecHead truly special? I feel that it is, but I can't yet put it into words. Let's talk about it and see what happens.

