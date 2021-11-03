CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Bandido is a maze game with a card-based twist

By Article
Eurogamer.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor ages I have been after a card game that meets very specific requirements. It must be small enough to fit in a pocket - no extra pieces or whatnot, meaning I can bust it out when and where. It must have the option to play single-player. And finally, it must...

www.eurogamer.net

Eurogamer.net

Here are the five class types you can play as in Elden Ring

FromSoftware has revealed the five playable classes coming to Elden Ring. In anticipation of the upcoming network test next week, a new tweet from the game's social media channels reveals the five "Tarnished" player types from which we'll be able to choose: Warrior, Enchanted Knight, Prophet, Champion, and Bloody Wolf.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Underland is a fascinating game about drilling and blowing things up

I almost missed Underland. No press releases, no personal recommendations. I was just scrolling the Nintendo eShop one day and luckily it stood out - a strange 2D affair with graphics that took me back to the days of the BBC Micro and games like Exile - spacesuited figures alone in caves, the whole thing rendered magical by the limited colour palette. This is a video game, but for people of a certain age it feels specifically like a computer game.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Nintendo battling Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Switch leaks

Nintendo is rushing to remove footage of the unreleased Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes, after physical copies of the game apparently leaked out into the wild weeks before their official street date. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are due to launch on 19th November. Despite being revamped remakes of...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Chinchou 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Chinchou in Pokémon Go explained

There is a shiny Chinchou in Pokémon Go, but that's not the only reason you should partake in this week's Spotlight Hour. On this page we cover why you should spend some time catching Gen 2's Chinchou during the hour-long window - including the chance to find a 100% perfect IV Chinchou - and a preview of shiny Chinchou that's up for grabs in Pokémon Go.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Games are good these days aren't they? What a nice state of affairs. Sadly, it means that if I was to say that ElecHead is a supremely smart platforming puzzle game, you might be a little underwhelmed. Games are so good these days! You probably have hundreds of supremely smart platforming puzzle games you can pick from. Many, like ElecHead, will use a simple idea explored in a range of ingenious ways. Many, like ElecHead, will come from teams of one or two people toiling brilliantly on projects they're passionate about. So what makes ElecHead truly special? I feel that it is, but I can't yet put it into words. Let's talk about it and see what happens.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Mass Effect mod returns lost DLC to Legendary Edition

Mass Effect 1's combat-focused Pinnacle Station - the only piece of extra content left out of this year's bumper Legendary Edition - has been added back into the game by fans. Prior to the Legendary Edition's release, BioWare let fans know that Pinnacle Station would sadly not be present as its original source code was lost, and a backup had corrupted. Without this, BioWare said, the DLC would take months of work to restore.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Darkest Dungeon 2 is more of a Rogue-like than the original, and it's transformative

Darkest Dungeon 2 has made some quite profound changes, and I wasn't sure about them at first. I think they annoyed me. But in going back to the original to refamiliarise myself, it made me see them differently - isn't it funny how our minds can idolise things to the point of infallibility? I thought very highly of Darkest Dungeon. But by seeing it laid bare, I see the sequel better, and now, I'm a fan.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

4X game Humankind was a success, and another entry is on the cards

Sega recently released its Q2 2021 financial results, part of which includes a short Q&A dealing with major questions that arose from them. While it’s only a brief mention, someone did ask about the performance of recently released 4X game Humankind. While Sega wasn’t able to talk about specific financial...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Where Cards Fall knows what's truly great about its 52 co-stars

Cards are everywhere in games it seems. Steam is filled with excellent CCGs, and even action games like Back 4 Blood have discovered that cards are an ideal way to deal with cascading fountains of perks and buffs. At night with screens off I might play a round of Exploding Kittens or Bandido on the kitchen table. I am never far away from cards.
VIDEO GAMES

