CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Children ages 5-11 are eligible for Pfizer's low-dose COVID-19 vaccine

By Michele Kelemen
kclu.org
 8 days ago

Many parents already know what they think of this news. They've been poised, hands on the doorknob, ready to run out to get shots for their kids aged 5 to 11. And they are now authorized to get those shots as soon as they can find a place that is ready...

www.kclu.org

Comments / 0

Related
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Have COVID-19 Vaccines Caused Over 2,500 Miscarriages?

An image shared on Instagram claims there have been 2,508 miscarriages in the U.S. “as a result of” COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System data “cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or illness,” according to its Department of Health and Human Services website. Research has not shown a link between miscarriages and COVID-19 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
kclu.org

What Dr. Fauci sees coming for the pandemic this winter

The United States has seen a decline in cases and hospitalizations since the summer's delta surge — but the decline is declining. COVID-19 is still killing more than 1,000 people in the U.S. every day. New cases still hover around 72,000 per day — and infections are actually trending up in some pockets of the country, including parts of the Mountain West and the Northeast.
WEATHER
shorelineareanews.com

Children ages 5 – 11 now eligible for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is now available for children 5 to 11 years old. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility following recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which reviewed data that found the vaccine to be safe and more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in younger children.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
AFP

Parents targeted with misleading warnings on Covid-19 vaccination

Registered nurse Melody Butler seeks to provide science-based answers to American parents as she urges them to vaccinate their children against Covid-19. Even when parents acknowledge that vaccination can protect children from severe Covid-19, this can be pushed to the background by claims of vaccine injury, said Tara Kirk Sell, a public health researcher at Johns Hopkins University.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Covid#Cdc#Npr
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Researchers Find Young Adults Have Lowest Antibody Levels After COVID-19 Infection

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh researchers found young adults have the lowest antibody levels after getting COVID-19. The findings from researchers were posted to a preprint website ahead of peer review and suggest people under 30 may be less protected from a second infection. “I know a lot of people think, ‘I had COVID, so I don’t need to get a shot,’” said John Alcorn, Ph.D., professor of pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. “But this study suggests that some patients, particularly young people, don’t have particularly good antibody memory after infection, indicating that immune boosting with vaccination is important for these people.” Alcorn, the senior author, said it’s not clear why young people had the lowest antibody levels, but while their findings suggest that disease severity could influence a person’s level of protection, it doesn’t explain everything. UPMC said Alcorn and his team plan to follow up with the same patients to measure how neutralizing antibodies change over longer periods of time, and also compare antibody levels in those who have or haven’t gotten the shot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
kclu.org

Singapore will stop covering the medical bills of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients

Singapore's government has been covering the medical bills of COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic. But it says unvaccinated people will soon be on their own. Those who are "unvaccinated by choice" will have to start paying for their own COVID-19 treatment starting Dec. 8, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday, citing the strain they are putting on the nation's health care system.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy