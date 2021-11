Well this isn’t good news for the cast and crew of tvN high profile big budget action thriller Jirisan (Mount Jiri). Yesterday was the third episode airing for the drama and coming off a big premiere weekend prior where both episodes set new cable ratings record, the first for being the highest premiere rating and the second for being the first to break 10%. During the week there were news articles about investors being alarmed with the mixed ratings and reviews for the first two episodes, primarily criticism of PD Lee Eun Bok‘s directing and also the time line switches. So the third episode would definitely provide clarity on whether the viewers would come back and unfortunately they didn’t as the third episode went down to 7.850%, a full 3% drop in ratings. That’s a huge drop for cable when increases of 1% is considered a strong improvement. I still haven’t watched Jirisan as I’ve been traveling for the last three weeks and am just keeping along with the existing dramas I’m following. So those watching please share why you think it’s going down or perhaps this is just a blip.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO