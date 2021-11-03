CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Coldest in seven months for parts of the Southern Plains

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Temperatures east of the Rockies have plummeted as low as 25° below normal,...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Accumulating Snow Expected Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first accumulating snowfall of the season will arrive in southern Wisconsin Friday. As strong low pressure exits to the east, cold air will plunge in behind it. High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday through Monday of next week. The air aloft will be very cold and help lead to the development of snow as an upper-level low rotates into the region. Snow is expected to begin west of Madison early in the morning and progress eastward from there. The snow will come in the form of showers, that is, quick bursts of light to moderate snow. During these bursts, there will likely be some accumulation on mainly grassy areas. In particularly strong bursts, there may even briefly be some slushy accumulation on pavement. This will melt away quickly as pavement temperatures will be close to 40 degrees throughout the day. Accumulation will range from a dusting to as much as 3/4 of an inch west of Madison.
MADISON, WI
24/7 Wall St.

This State Is About to Get Hit Hard by Drought

Drought conditions in some of the Western states are as bad as they have been in recorded history. The U.S. Drought Monitor measures conditions across the country, and the worst level of drought exists in large portions of California, Washington, and Oregon. Colorado and Montana have been hit hard. The worst situation is in Nevada. […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Western Iowa Today

Mixed Picture On Iowa Snow For This Winter

(Des Moines, IA) State Climatologist Justin Glisan says it’s difficult to forecast whether this winter will be snowier than usual. He says it’s a coin flip right now. That’s because the Pacific Ocean is currently in what’s called a “La Nina” phase when thunderstorms are pushed further west. That impacts the jet stream over the U-S. Glisan says the Pacific was in its colder, La Nina phase last winter, too – and Iowa had the 12th snowiest winter on record, nine inches above average. The National Weather Service forecast indicates there are chances for light snow in parts of Iowa tonight (Thursday) into Friday morning.
IOWA STATE
WGN News

Snow likely in Chicago on Friday

CHICAGO — It’s that time — snow has made it into the forecast. The Chicago area is likely to see its first snowfall on Friday. Friday will be mostly cloudy, windy and colder with snow and rain showers a likely, especially in the afternoon when highs reach the lower 40s. However, you’re unlikely to be […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedram Javaheri
abc17news.com

Tracking another windy but colder day

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s. Wind gusts up to 25 mph, bringing the wind chill into the upper 20s overnight. TOMORROW: Increasing clouds with gusty winds. Highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the mid-30s. A few flurries possible by late afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Partly Cloudy, Storms In The Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mainly dry start across South Florida with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered storms will develop this afternoon and evening due to a very moist, unstable atmosphere ahead of our next cold front. (CBS4) Overnight some wet weather will roll through, but the highest rain chance will likely be Friday with the deepest moisture in place. Passing storms will lead to some heavy downpours at times Friday. Highs will remain seasonably warm in the low 80s. Saturday a second front will lead to some showers before we gradually clear out by Sunday. It will be cooler Sunday morning with lows in the upper 60s and highs near 80 degrees. It will be even cooler by Monday morning with lows falling to the low 60s and highs will be pleasant with the upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Heavy Rain Expected Overnight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was another mild November day with highs in the upper 60’s, but rain is in the forecast tonight. Clouds are beginning to stream in from the west and south as a cold front is moving across the midwest. Later tonight, some showers will develop, first in far Western Maryland, then into the Baltimore region, mainly after midnight. Rain may be briefly heavy across the area between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., which may interfere with your morning commute, so be prepared. We do expect a solid one-half to three-quarters of an inch of rain to fall. Since there are...
MARYLAND STATE
CNN

DJ Khaled is selling chicken wings now

New York (CNN Business) — If you've ever wanted to buy chicken wings from DJ Khaled, you are in luck. The musical artist, whose other business ventures have ranged from a Weight Watchers deal to an attempt to peddle gold furniture, is launching a virtual chicken wing brand called Another Wing in partnership with ghost kitchen brand Reef.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic Blast#Rockies#Meteorologist#Coldest
CNN

It's been a huge week for the January 6 investigation

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection appears to be ramping up. Its court battle to get documents from former President Donald Trump's administration is intensifying, and it is homing in on aides of former Vice President Mike Pence, who was a target of the insurrectionists.
POTUS
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: First Snow Of The Season Coming Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — The first snow of the season arrives on Friday, with cold temperatures and strong westerly winds. Temperatures Friday morning will be in the mid to upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. By late morning, a chance of snow showers will begin, and snow will be possible though the afternoon and evening. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) A few bursts of moderate to heavy snow, along with gusty winds, could reduce visibilities at times. Minor accumulations of snow will be possible, but mainly on grassy areas and elevate surfaces. (Credit: CBS 2) Saturday will be mainly dry with just a slight chance for flurries in the morning. The forecast is mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold for Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) A clipper system will move into the area late Saturday night into Sunday morning allowing for a second shot for snow showers. Snow chances will be best during the morning hours on Sunday. Light accumulations of snow will be possible, but mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be dry for early next week, but temperatures remain below average in the 40s for Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: 70 Degree Temperatures Possible On Thursday Before Snow Chances Move In

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Enjoy it while it lasts right? I think we will see more 60 degree days before the end of the year, but you know there’s not going to be more than a handful of them left. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Today will be one of those handful of days with highs near 70 degrees. There’s a high chance that today will be the warmest day of the rest of the year. Looking at records data, the last time we hit 68 degrees or higher last year...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Snow To Start, End The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a morning high of 57 degrees, temperatures have been falling since the cold front has passed. Gusty winds from the west will stay with us rest of today. Drier air works in to break the cloud deck heading into tonight. A much colder air mass settles across our area. With the cold air in place, our next disturbance tomorrow will bring a chance for morning rain & snow showers — changing to all snow showers in the afternoon. Visibility may drop with the more moderate snow showers throughout the afternoon. Some grassy accumulation is possible. Best snow shower chance is noon to 8 p.m. TONIGHT: PARTIAL CLEARING. CHILLY WIND. LOW 37. FRIDAY: AM RAIN & SNOW SHOWER CHANCE. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE AFTERNOON. COLD. HIGH 42. WIND CHILLS IN THE UPPER 20S. SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH AROUND 40. SUNDAY: SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 40.
CHICAGO, IL
CNN

CNN

725K+
Followers
112K+
Post
583M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy