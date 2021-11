Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our cold front moved through this morning bringing showers and a few storms, but the second half of the day has really changed as sunshine has taken over and really helped to warm us up. A few passing clouds will be around through the evening and into the overnight, but our eyes are set on a secondary front that moves in Friday evening and while rain won’t be an issue it will bring cooler weather back to the area.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO