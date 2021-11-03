Could Silver Sparkle And Distance Itself From Gold?

What a great way to start November with Equities making new all-time highs, the U.S. creating more jobs than expected, and the dreaded Fed meeting behind us. It appears on the surface that the Fed was much more accommodative than anticipated, considering when Bernake tapered, Equities fell 5% that week. Gold futures are back at $1815 and need to clear two more three-star major resistance levels 1825-1829***, 1836*** before clearing the way for another potential run back to 1900+. Gold bulls will need to watch the 10-Year yield, which fell to the lowest level since September 27 at 1.451%. Any rally in the 10-Year yield can disrupt this recovery by steepening the yield curve, and the "Big Banks" will target Gold and Silver again. We recommend clients to position with Silver call spreads going out to March and balancing any long Gold futures with 10-Year put spreads.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO