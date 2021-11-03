CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Claims Tesla Has Not Signed Deal With Hertz

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Hertz and entered into a deal that was cited as the “biggest-ever rental car order for electric vehicles” by the BBC, however Elon Musk took to Twitter to denounce the deal saying that there has yet to be a contract that has been signed. The CEO tweeted,...

