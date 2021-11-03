Global Energy Sector Witnesses Transformation with the Digitalization of Power Distribution and Retail Utilities

A career in our Customer Strategy practice, within Corporate and Business Strategy services, will provide you with the opportunity to help our clients solve their toughest problems and seize essential advantages by defining and evaluating strategies of all types. We analyse business and market trends to explore new approaches that help our clients make tough choices and surpass the competition. At both the business unit and corporate level, we help organisations with organic enterprise growth, pricing and profitability, shareholder value, and sustainable corporate strategies. Our Customer Strategy team helps business leaders develop a clearly articulated strategy for how to value, obtain, serve, and retain customers, beginning with how they focus on and align themselves to the highest value customer segments. We gather market analytics and assist our clients in developing strategic plans at the unit, company, and industry levels. These strategic plans will help our clients to potentially identify market opportunities, enter new markets, and make smarter decisions to integrate products, services, and delivery in ways that delight and surprise customers.

