United Nations

UN report says Ethiopia's war marked by 'extreme brutality'

By JAMEY KEATEN, CARA ANNA Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (AP) — All sides in Ethiopia’s yearlong war in the Tigray region have committed abuses marked by “extreme brutality” that could amount to...

The Independent

Mexican leader: Richest in world should pay to help poorest

Mexico’s president warned Tuesday that the world is sliding from “civilization to barbarity” and called for the thousand richest people, the thousand largest private corporations and the 20 major economies to improve life for the 750 million people now existing on less than $2 dollars a day.Andrés Manuel López Obrador told the U.N. Security Council that this proposal could generate around $1 billion annually, which should go directly to the world’s poorest people “without any intermediaries, through a card or personalized electronic wallet.”In a scathing speech to the U.N.’s most powerful body, the Mexican leader sharply criticized the world’s...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Ethiopia declares state of emergency as Tigrayan forces gain ground

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ethiopia declared a six-month state of emergency on Tuesday after forces from the northern region of Tigray said they were gaining territory and considering marching on the capital Addis Ababa. The announcement came two days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged citizens to take...
POLITICS
#Un#War Crimes#Crimes Against Humanity#Ap#U N#Ethiopian#Tigrayans
UN News Centre

UN chief extremely concerned by escalation of violence in Ethiopia

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, is extremely concerned by the escalation of violence in Ethiopia and the recent declaration of a state of emergency. . In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon local time in New York, his Spokesperson said “the stability of Ethiopia and the wider region is at stake.” 
FOOD & DRINKS
abc17news.com

Report says Ethiopia’s Tigray forces raped Amhara women

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new Amnesty International report says Ethiopia’s rival Tigray forces raped or gang-raped local women after attacking a community in the Amhara region as they pushed toward the country’s capital, opening a new front of horror in the yearlong war. The report is based on interviews with 16 women and local authorities, and it’s the most extensive one yet by a human rights watchdog on alleged abuses by Tigray forces after they entered Amhara four months ago. Earlier as the war raged in the Tigray region, ethnic Tigrayans reported hundreds of rapes by Ethiopian and allied forces, and experts estimated that thousands occurred.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

UN says at least 9 staffers detained in Ethiopia

At least nine United Nations staff members and their dependents have been detained in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, a UN spokesperson confirmed to Axios on Tuesday. Driving the news: The yearlong fight between government and opposition forces has intensified in recent weeks. Last week, Ethiopia declared a state of emergency as rival forces from the northern region of Tigray moved toward the capital.
UNITED NATIONS
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
United Nations
AFP

Ethiopia sets out terms of possible talks with Tigray rebels

Ethiopia on Thursday outlined conditions for possible talks with rebels from the country's war-hit Tigray region, following days of frantic diplomatic efforts by international envoys to head off another surge in fighting. - High-level talks - International envoys have in recent days stepped up efforts to broker a cessation of hostilities.
POLITICS
AFP

16 local UN staff held in Ethiopia amid push to end war

Sixteen Ethiopian staff working for the United Nations were in detention Tuesday after government raids targeting ethnic Tigrayans, UN and humanitarian sources said, as foreign envoys scrambled to end the country's year-long war. Some UN staff members were taken from their homes, humanitarian sources said, shortly after a senior UN envoy visited Tigray to plead for more aid to civilians.
POLITICS
AFP

UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme drivers in war-hit north

The United Nations said Wednesday that Ethiopia had detained 72 aid drivers to the conflict-torn north, the latest roundups despite an international push to end a brutal war. The news, which came a day after the UN reported the arrests of employees in the capital Addis Ababa, is likely to further inflame tensions with the government following a decision in September to expel seven senior UN officials for "meddling" in the country's affairs. A UN spokesperson said the latest detentions targeted contract drivers for the World Food Programme (WFP) in the capital of Afar province, on the only functional road leading into famine-threatened Tigray. "We confirm that 72 outsourced drivers contracted by WFP have been detained in Semera. We are liaising with the government of Ethiopia to understand the reasons behind their detention," a UN spokesperson said.
UNITED NATIONS
AFP

Blinken 'hopeful' for 'window' to stop Ethiopia war

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced hope Wednesday that diplomacy would succeed in halting a deadly war in Ethiopia after major rebel advances. "I believe that all sides see the dangers of perpetuating the conflict," Blinken told reporters amid efforts by former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo as well as US envoy Jeffrey Feltman. "We are hopeful that, given the important work that president Obasanjo is engaged in -- the efforts that we're making and others who are engaged -- that there is still a window to pull back and to move this to a better place," Blinken said. He hoped for negotiations to halt the violence and "ultimately to produce a ceasefire, to have access for humanitarian assistance and, over time, to negotiate a more durable political resolution."
WORLD
Reuters

U.N. says Afghan war has entered 'deadlier and more destructive phase'

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.N. special envoy for Afghanistan on Friday questioned the Taliban's commitment to a political settlement, telling the U.N. Security Council the war has entered a "deadlier and more destructive phase" with more than 1,000 civilians killed in the past month during a Taliban offensive.
WORLD
The Independent

Rights groups urge Sudan army to free those detained in coup

Two leading international rights groups urged Sudan’s military in a joint statement Tuesday to release government officials, activists and others detained during the army's coup last month. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International also appealed for an end to “further arbitrary arrests” and the crackdown that has been taking place on anti-coup protests. This was the first time the two groups issued a joint statement; they had each separately appealed on Sudan s military to free those arrested during and after the coup.On Oct. 25, the Sudanese military seized power, dissolving the country’s transitional government and detaining more than...
MILITARY
AFP

Up to 5,000 Afghan refugees a day entering Iran: aid group

Up to 5,000 Afghan refugees a day are crossing into neighbouring Iran, compounding the already heavy burden it faces hosting an estimated 3.6 million Afghans, a relief group said Wednesday. The council said it was estimated that at least 300,000 Afghans had crossed into Iran since the Taliban entered Kabul as US-led troops withdrew in August. 
IMMIGRATION
hngn.com

China Constructs a Dummy of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier and Destroyer, Reportedly a Preparation for Possible Naval Clash

Chinese military personnel built models of a US Navy aircraft carrier and US vessels, probably for target practice. In a recently published article in MSN News, according to the USNI, a private, non-profit, professional military association, satellite images from China's northwest Xinjiang region appear to show a full-scale outline of a "Ford-class" aircraft carrier currently being built for the US Navy, as well as the shapes of at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers at a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert.
MILITARY
CNBC

Xi says China is ready to work with U.S. on condition of 'mutual respect'

"Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture," Xi said, according to a letter addressed to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, a New York-based non-profit. Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the U.S., read the letter in English to attendees of the committee's annual gala, which was livestreamed...
FOREIGN POLICY

