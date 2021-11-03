CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

25-Year-Old Killed While Gambling Inside Kensington Convenience Store, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 8 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot and killed while gambling inside a Kensington convenience store, according to Philadelphia police. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Witnesses told officers they saw the victim, a 25-year-old man, playing on gambling machines inside the store. That’s when the shooter walked up and shot him multiple times in the head, the department said.

No weapons were recovered from the scene.

Denzel Washington
8d ago

You can't gamble at the Parx Casino or a machine at a local convenience store. Somebody will kill you. The criminal element has no respect for life!

John C Macdonald Jr
8d ago

These aren’t just gang killings, these are more and more looking like random killings for the sake of killing by evil seeds in our society. These animals must be caught and harshly dealt with immediately or it will get much worse. Our society is falling apart. If this keeps up, you won’t be able to go out of your house period. Good luck shopping at the supermarket or corner store. A true horror story in America!

