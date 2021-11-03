CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

12-year-old Aiden is 'all cowboy'

WRAL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who know him say 12-year-old Aiden is "all...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

St. Johns Well Child And Family Center Kickoffs ‘Vaccine Roadshow’ In Push To Vaccinate Kids Ages 5 To 11-Years-Old

COMPTON (CBSLA) – A healthcare center teamed up with a local school district in a big push to get COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 5-10 in communities of color, and while some parents are excited about getting their kids vaccinated, others remain skeptical. “Nervous,” is how 9-year-old Jennifer Marquez described herself before she and her cousin got vaccinated at a free event put on by Compton Unified School District. (credit: CBS) Angella Marquez, Jennifer’s sister already received the COVID-19 vaccine, but came to support her sister. “It’s important to me to be safe from other people who have the virus and me from not...
COMPTON, CA
WCPO

12-year-old girl writes book on business, launches successful podcast

PHOENIX, Ariz. — (KNXV) Neva Lee Recla may only be 12 years old, but she's already accomplished a lot in her short lifetime —- and there are no signs that she's slowing down anytime soon. She's working hard to make her goals and dreams a reality, and inspire a few others along the way.
KIDS
The Independent

12 best gifts for two-year-olds: From puzzles and games to dolls

It’s that time of year again when we need to start thinking about the Christmas shopping, and if you have rambunctious little toddlers to buy for, you may already be wracking your brains to find just the right gift.From educational to interactive and comforting, two-year-olds need plenty of stimulation but their toys still need to be safe for little hands and robust enough to put up with a lot of rough and tumble. So where to start?Francisco Anselmi, managing director, international of Melissa & Doug offered us his expert advice: “Children at this age are little sponges soaking up learning...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboy#Foster Parents#Forever Family
fox35orlando.com

12-year-old girl donates $1,000 to Volusia Sheriff's Foundation

Volusia County, Fla. - An enterprising 12-year-old from Ormond Beach got some tails wagging at the Volusia County Sheriff's Office with her donation. Peyton Lilly donated $1,000 to the Sheriff's Foundation for K-9s. She earned the money by making masks throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The 12-year-old said she became interested...
CBS Boston

Boston Parents Hope Vaccines Will Keep Kids In School

BOSTON (CBS) – COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids ages 5-11 are popping up across Boston and the state, as some parents rush to get their kids a first dose. “I feel so good,” said Liz Mahoney of Roslindale just outside a Boston Medical Center clinic where her son Collin got his first shot. “His birthday is in a few days, so this is the best birthday present ever,” she added. Others weren’t as lucky at the Roslindale clinic, trying to walk in but finding no remaining appointments. “There is kind of an anxiety of not knowing every day if she can stay...
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

Rapper Eve pregnant, expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Rapper Eve is expecting her first child with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!," the Philadelphia artist, 42, captioned a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Friday. "You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
CBS DFW

Officials Warn Of Kids Selling Dangerous New Street Drug ‘Paint’ At School

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KOVR-TV) — School officials in California are warning parents about students selling a new psychedelic street drug called “Paint.”. Nation Caramazza was stunned after a letter was sent home by Mesa Verde High School administrators in Citrus Heights. Her son, Cipper, is a sophomore at the school. The letter is alerting parents about students secretly selling the new street drug. They say Paint is a pill with psychedelic effects and is known to be highly addictive.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
TVShowsAce

‘Return To Amish’: Mary Schmucker In ICU?

Return to Amish fans grew to love Mary Schmucker as if she was their own mentor and grandma. She was always helping the cast achieve their goals and attempted to guide a younger Jeremiah when she could. Now, she may need those kids she helped more than ever. Falling In...
TV & VIDEOS
fox5atlanta.com

Sheriff: 12-year-old Douglasville girl last seen on Halloween

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County deputies need your help finding a missing girl last seen on Halloween night. Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office say 12-year-old Hailynn Parker was last seen Oct. 31 around 5:15 p.m. in the area of McKown Road and Pine View Circle. The missing...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
Daily Beast

Teen Charged With Mowing Down Cyclists Is Champion Livestock Breeders’ Son

The apparently well-connected teenage driver charged at long last after allegedly mowing down six bicyclists outside Houston after purposely belching a thick cloud of black diesel exhaust at them has been identified as the son of a competition livestock breeding family in the area. On Monday, lawyers for the injured...
WALLER, TX
insideedition.com

Giant Crocodile Attacks 12-Year-Old Boy on Vacation in Mexico

One family's beach vacation turned into a nightmare when a 12-year-old boy was attacked by a giant crocodile, injuring him so severely that he almost lost his leg. Charlie Buhl and another teen went to play on a deck at Club Med in Cancun, Mexico. They were playing on the stairs when the 13-foot beast struck. It grabbed the boy’s leg and pulled him into the water.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy