CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Global Energy Sector Witnesses Transformation with the Digitalization of Power Distribution and Retail Utilities

By Frost, Sullivan
Brenham Banner-Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTotal expenditure in software, analytics, and information technology services within power distribution and retail companies will hit $33.42 billion by 2030, finds Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 3, 2021...

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Brenham Banner-Press

Gogoro Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Revolutionizing the Electric Two-wheeler Market with Its Swappable Battery Approach

Gogoro's leading battery swapping platform, smart vehicle solutions, and robust portfolio of vehicles set it apart and make it a highly influential player in the global two-wheeler market. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global swappable battery electric smartscooter market, Frost &...
ECONOMY
Brenham Banner-Press

Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Survey Outlines Key IT and Security Trends Impacting Enterprises

Study provides an assessment of the security considerations and key imperatives for Singapore organizations. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- In collaboration with the ISACA Singapore Chapter, Frost & Sullivan's Security Practice has conducted an end-user survey, 2021 ISACA-Frost & Sullivan Survey: The Singapore Cybersecurity Landscape, with 78 ISACA thought leaders. The goal was to seek opinions on the technologies that will have a profound transformative impact on existing industry dynamics, value chains, and business models across multiple vertical markets in the next 2-3 years.
WORLD
MIT Technology Review

Learnings from Siemens Gamesa’s global digital transformation journey

Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to cloud clarity." We hope you enjoy this article. Alan Feeley, CIO of Siemens Gamesa, explains how the producer of clean energy standardized implementations across multiple rollouts by leveraging the cloud.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Digitalization#Big Data#Retail Companies#Cnw#Frost Sullivan#Cagr
Brenham Banner-Press

Innovative Digital Identity Solutions will Redefine Security and Identity Recognition by 2030, Finds Frost & Sullivan

Unique and sophisticated digital ID global solutions expected to benefit multiple industries, including finance, security and e-commerce. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on digital identity solutions finds that progressive advancements in blockchain technology, artificial intelligence and biometric systems have led to the creation of unique and sophisticated digital ID global solutions. Driven by identity theft, security threats and digital transformation initiatives by governments and private sectors, areas that will greatly benefit include e-banking, e-government, digital transactions, mobile transactions, behavioral biometrics, and airport security.
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

Strategy Director, Energy Sector, Consulting

A career in our Customer Strategy practice, within Corporate and Business Strategy services, will provide you with the opportunity to help our clients solve their toughest problems and seize essential advantages by defining and evaluating strategies of all types. We analyse business and market trends to explore new approaches that help our clients make tough choices and surpass the competition. At both the business unit and corporate level, we help organisations with organic enterprise growth, pricing and profitability, shareholder value, and sustainable corporate strategies. Our Customer Strategy team helps business leaders develop a clearly articulated strategy for how to value, obtain, serve, and retain customers, beginning with how they focus on and align themselves to the highest value customer segments. We gather market analytics and assist our clients in developing strategic plans at the unit, company, and industry levels. These strategic plans will help our clients to potentially identify market opportunities, enter new markets, and make smarter decisions to integrate products, services, and delivery in ways that delight and surprise customers.
INDUSTRY
aithority.com

Quisitive Announces Creation of a Premier, Global Microsoft Digital Transformation and Cloud-Based Solutions Leader with Acquisition of Catapult Systems

Quisitive’s Cloud Solutions Capabilities Further Bolstered by Catapult’s Robust IT Services Business and Relationship with Microsoft. Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider and Payment Solutions Provider, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding membership units of Austin, Texas-based Catapult Systems, LLC , a Microsoft-focused digital solutions and services provider, for US$51.5 million in cash.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Industry
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

The Role of Data Management in the Future of Manufacturing, Distribution and Retail

Businesses want to get personal with their customers to better understand their intentions, behaviors and desires, in order to create trust, build loyalty, and of course, drive revenues. It’s also something customers are coming to expect in an internet-driven economy. Today’s consumers are looking for intuitive shopping venues, compelling product information, personal recommendations based on their preferences, seamless transactions and a consistent experience, regardless of the channel they’re using.
RETAIL
information-age.com

Looking to the future of ESG with digital transformation

Anna Mleczko, senior marketing specialist at Future Processing, explores the future role of digital transformation in ESG, as COP26 continues in the UK. Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), is gaining popularity across the business landscape. With the news headlines filled with updates from COP26, organisations across the globe are under pressure to show how they intend to hit climate change targets. Not only is it important for businesses to consider their impact on the environment, but they also need to adopt an active role in taking care of their employees and wider society. Implementing a thorough ESG framework helps to create value for a business by giving the corporate company a face and holding enterprises accountable for their promises and newfound responsibilities.
ECONOMY
Brenham Banner-Press

Frost & Sullivan Examines Key Trends in Vehicle Leasing and Rental Industry

Mobility experts from Frost & Sullivan, ViveLaCar GmbH, xMotion, and Reezocar will discuss key growth opportunities, new revenue streams, and transformative trends in this webinar. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on vehicle leasing and subscriptions finds that this market faced one of its...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Brenham Banner-Press

Quick Commerce, Funding Rounds and Industry Convergence Enabling Rapid Growth of Last-mile Food and Grocery Delivery Market

Companies are exploring new technologies and services such as artificial intelligence, dynamic route optimization, and autonomous technology, finds Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the global last-mile food and grocery delivery market finds that an influx of new tech-savvy startups with unique business models and services are disrupting the supply chain ecosystem. With instant deliveries and user experience becoming critical value differentiators, firms are exploring new technologies and services. Collaborations among previously disparate industries to deliver on whitespace cross-industry growth opportunities are expected to help global market revenues increase from $24.99 billion in 2020 to $72.34 billion in 2025.
ECONOMY
Brenham Banner-Press

BJ Energy Solutions and Leading North American Energy Producer Execute Multi-Year Deal to Bring TITAN Next-Generation Fracturing Technology to the Canadian Energy Market Place

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- BJ Energy Solutions (the "Company") has entered into a fifth multi-year fracturing services agreement for its TITAN™ next-generation fracturing technology. BJ executed this latest agreement with a Leading North American Exploration and Production Company for its innovative TITAN Fleet to complement the producer's Canadian operation.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Brenham Banner-Press

Uranium Energy Corp Creates America's Largest Uranium Mining Company with the Acquisition of Uranium One Americas

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with Uranium One Investments Inc., a subsidiary of Uranium One Inc. ("Uranium One"), to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Uranium One Americas, Inc. ("U1A") for a total purchase price comprised of $112 million in cash and the replacement (with corresponding payments to the seller) of $19 million in reclamation bonding (the "Acquisition"). Uranium One is the world's fourth largest uranium producer and part of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
constructforstl.org

Digital Transformation in Labor and Education Systems

From Brookings: In spring 2020, as the COVID-19 public health lockdowns unfolded, an unprecedented wave of displaced workers applied for unemployment insurance (UI). But in many cases, getting UI to these millions of workers was a fraught process. States were hard pressed to process claims accurately and quickly, because UI...
EDUCATION
Itproportal

Managing digital transformation during crisis

Since the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, technology has been an essential way for organizations to stay informed and confident in the business and people-related strategy decisions they are making. Thanks to an early Covid-19 warning, at my company senior leaders were able to make the swift decision to close our offices and shift our teams to working entirely from home to ensure employee safety. This was executed ahead of a wave of self-quarantining measures in the states and the countries we operate in. As the head of HR, this additional time proved invaluable to our safety-first strategy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
inforisktoday.com

Navigating a Digital Transformation Project

In digital transformation, the stakes are high and the pace is intense. A key characteristic of transformation is the magnitude of change in terms of both depth and breadth. It is a journey that is designed to achieve high impact at two levels – individual and organizational. As the head...
TECHNOLOGY
chainstoreage.com

Southeast furniture retailer completes digital transformation

Florida-based City Furniture is now running all operations on a single, standardized data platform. The regional furniture retailer has deployed a data virtualization platform from Denodo to enable an enterprise-wide digital transformation. As a result, City Furniture has been able to virtualize all of its data sources and create a semantic layer to connect and deliver critical data to its marketing, sales, operations, supply chain, and merchandising functions, with an eye toward growing the business beyond the state of Florida.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy