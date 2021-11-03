CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGA Spotlight on the Arts begins

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago
Adam Gopnik

The University of Georgia and the UGA Arts Council have kicked off the 10th annual Spotlight on the Arts festival. More than 60 events and exhibitions in the literary, performing, and visual arts are scheduled through the month of November.

From UGA Today...

On Tuesday, the Student Spotlight was the centerpiece at Tate Plaza with student performers including an a cappella ensemble, theatre company, ballroom dance and a step team. UGA photographer Andrew Davis Tucker captured the scene in this gallery.

Highlights of the monthlong festival include Grammy-winning acts at the Performing Arts Center, a Signature Lecture by New Yorker writer Adam Gopnik (pictured), a University Theatre production of “Rent,” Georgia Writers Hall of Fame events and a Signature Lecture panel discussion with Jennifer Crandall, creator the Emmy-nominated documentary project “Whitman, Alabama.”

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

