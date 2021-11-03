CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Editorial insulting to police (letter)

Lancaster Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am completely disgusted (yet again) with the Oct. 27 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Heroes and myth”). A positive outcome transpired, despite an absolutely horrific event at Park City Center. Numerous lives could have been lost, yet not one was. Yet, the editorial board still feels the need to...

Lancaster Online

Armed citizen protected others (letter)

While I believe that the recent shooting at Park City Center is clearly yet another reason for gun law reform, I applaud the fact that an armed citizen with a legally permitted concealed carry weapon was willing to put himself in harm’s way to save others. I was disappointed to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 28

Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after ‘horrific’ rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teen who struck cyclists in Texas as he reportedly tried to blow fumes at them to be charged

A 16-year-old Texan boy has been charged with several felony counts after he reportedly hit a group of cyclists with his pickup truck as he tried to cover them in exhaust fumes. The District Attorney of Waller County, Texas wrote on Facebook on Monday that the teen “drove his truck into six bicyclists that were training” on 25 September. “We have filed six felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against the juvenile in question, one charge for each cyclist that was injured,” the office added. The District Attorney said “the juvenile voluntarily surrendered himself” on Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Witness tells court prosecutors pressured him to change his police statement

A defence witness at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial accused prosecutors of pressuring him to change his police statement.Nathan DeBruin is a freelance photographer who was covering the racial justice protests where Mr Rittenhouse shot three men, two fatally, on 25 August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.During his testimony for the defence on Tuesday, Mr DeBruin described a pretrial meeting with prosecutors where he said he was urged to add a detail to his police statement about the shootings.Mr DeBruin said prosecutor Thomas Binger showed him a photo of Joshua Ziminski – who is facing his own charges for alleged crimes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

'SoHo Karen' appears in court on hate crime charges over alleged phone theft

A woman labelled by social media users as “SoHo Karen” has appeared in court on hate crime charges after she wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone. Miya Ponsetto, of California, appeared in a Manhattan court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing in connection with the alleged hate crime against 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. She was arraigned in July for attacking the son of jazz player Keyon Harrold, who she wrongly accused of stealing her phone in a Manhattan hotel lobby last December. The 23-year-old filmed herself accusing the teenager of wrongdoing, in footage that soon went...
PUBLIC SAFETY
treatmentmagazine.com

What Is Meth?

The drug is no relic of the past—it’s a problem of the present that seems to be worsening by the day. With the opioid epidemic continuing to spread across the country and our most familiar cultural touchstone for methamphetamine being a decade-old television series (Breaking Bad), meth may feel like a problem from a different era. But an overdose rate in recent years that has tripled—to more than 15,000 deaths in 2019—says otherwise.
CHINA
CBS Sacramento

Deputies Respond In Less Than A Minute After ShotSpotter Alert; 1 Man Arrested

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A recent ShotSpotter alert helped deputies respond to a scene in less than a minute and make an arrest. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the evening of Nov. 4, they got a 1 and 6 round ShotSpotter alert from an unspecified location in the south county area. Deputies were dispatched to the scene within 5 seconds – and the first deputy got to the location in just 41 seconds, the sheriff’s office says. With the help of air support, deputies spotted several people of interest inside and outside of a home. A probation search was soon done and deputies discovered a gun with an extended magazine. Drugs – including cocaine, meth and prescription pills – were also discovered. One man, 22-year-old Dayan Soto, was arrested after the search. He’s now facing charges of discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner as well as several drug-related charges.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Lancaster Online

Concern about armed citizens (letter)

The recent shooting at Park City Center, along with a seminar on concealed carry laws sponsored by a group of local legislators, made me wonder about the seeming acceptance of armed citizens taking on the role of law enforcement. In my view, shopping is not a time when one needs...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WCAX

State revokes quarry owner’s explosives license

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Public Safety says it has revoked the explosives license of the owner of a Castleton quarry after blasting this summer ejected rocks onto adjacent properties, risking public safety. The department says an investigation by it, police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office...
CASTLETON, VT
Lancaster Online

Mayor’s thoughts on Columbia schools (letter)

Columbia Borough School District has one of the highest tax rates in the county, yet test scores are among the lowest. In my view, discipline is nonexistent. Could this be because there are classrooms containing students, but no teacher or supervising adult? This is wrong and most likely illegal. Watching movies unsupervised for the entire period will not improve test scores.
COLUMBIA, PA
Lancaster Online

Ongoing effects of the insurrection (letter)

Comparisons have been made between the Jan. 6 insurrection and the attack on the U.S. Capitol by British troops in the War of 1812. Allow me to change that narrative and compare the insurrection to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The obvious difference between the assault on democracy...
POTUS

