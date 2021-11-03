CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clouds and much cooler weather will move in today

By James Hopkins
wbtw.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooler weather moving in today will continue through the rest of the week. A cold front moved through the Carolinas dry last night and clouds will build in behind it. The clouds will continue to increase today, and it will be much...

www.wbtw.com

Comments / 0

nbc15.com

Accumulating Snow Expected Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first accumulating snowfall of the season will arrive in southern Wisconsin Friday. As strong low pressure exits to the east, cold air will plunge in behind it. High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday through Monday of next week. The air aloft will be very cold and help lead to the development of snow as an upper-level low rotates into the region. Snow is expected to begin west of Madison early in the morning and progress eastward from there. The snow will come in the form of showers, that is, quick bursts of light to moderate snow. During these bursts, there will likely be some accumulation on mainly grassy areas. In particularly strong bursts, there may even briefly be some slushy accumulation on pavement. This will melt away quickly as pavement temperatures will be close to 40 degrees throughout the day. Accumulation will range from a dusting to as much as 3/4 of an inch west of Madison.
MADISON, WI
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Snow To Fall Overnight, ‘Worst Commute’ Expected Friday Morning

WHAT WE KNOW – Snow to fall across Minnesota late Thursday and into the overnight hours – Worst commute across the region will be Friday morning – Strong winds Friday of 40+ mph could lead to visibility issues, especially to the west and north – Much colder weekend to follow – More snow possible Saturday into Sunday morning WHAT WE DON’T KNOW – How much snow will melt on impact across the state – How much snow will fall Saturday evening into Sunday – How long snow will stick around with temps warming next week WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — ...
KFOX 14

Cooler weather settling in for weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Thursday marks Veterans Day, and weather wise, conditions will be comfortable if you have plans to attend any Veterans Day events. Daytime highs on Thursday will top out in the low 70s. This is still warmer than normal for this time of year but also some of the coolest weather we've seen in a few weeks!
EL PASO, TX
WAFB

Much cooler by the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cold front will pass through the area late Thursday helping to usher out the remaining clouds. The cold air will be delayed behind yet another cold front not set to arrive until Friday night. That means Friday will be a very nice weather day with mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Expect a morning start near 50° under clear skies and an afternoon high in the mid 70°s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Front Brings Rain and Wind

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Clouds clearing overnight as it remains breezy. Turning cold overnight as the temperatures fall into the 30s. Low of 36. FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The chilly start to the morning and a breeze out of the North and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
cbs4local.com

Cooler weather settling in for weekend

EL PASO, TX
foxbaltimore.com

Next Weather-Maker Brings Big Temperature Changes to Maryland

The next weather-maker will move into Maryland and bring big temperature changes to Maryland over the weekend. We'll squeeze in one more unseasonably warm day Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. The cold front will arrive late Thursday into early Friday. This will lead to showers, and maybe even...
MARYLAND STATE
WTRF

Rain moving in later today

Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy skies with some sunshine peeking through. Showers starting after dinner with a high of 68. Breezy conditions are expected with winds out of the S at 9-14mph and gusts up to 24mph. Friday: Partly cloudy, high of 56 and breezy. Saturday: A chance for some mix...
ENVIRONMENT
Hood County News

Cooler weather has been a welcome change

As president of the Granbury Association of Realtors, Jerry Allen writes a monthly column for the organization. The GAR provides services and resources to the Realtors of Hood and Somervell counties. Howdy folks!. You can feel that chill in the air in the mornings, a welcome change from the blazing...
GRANBURY, TX
abc17news.com

Tracking another windy but colder day

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s. Wind gusts up to 25 mph, bringing the wind chill into the upper 20s overnight. TOMORROW: Increasing clouds with gusty winds. Highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the mid-30s. A few flurries possible by late afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
wbtw.com

Back in the 70s today ahead of a cold front

The warm weather will continue through the end of the week. The area of high pressure that has brought the sunny, warm weather this week has moved off shore. The winds have shifted to the south and will bring in more moisture. Higher humidity will lead to patchy morning fog and more clouds today. There will be a slight chance for a shower throughout the day, but the better chance for rain will be tonight. A few showers will continue Friday morning with a cold front. It will stay warm through Friday with highs in the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
WGN News

Snow likely in Chicago on Friday

CHICAGO — It’s that time — snow has made it into the forecast. The Chicago area is likely to see its first snowfall on Friday. Friday will be mostly cloudy, windy and colder with snow and rain showers a likely, especially in the afternoon when highs reach the lower 40s. However, you’re unlikely to be […]
CHICAGO, IL
abc17news.com

Tracking some departing clouds and some cooler air for the rest of the week

THURSDAY: Winds are shifting to the cold air direction as I write this morning. A cold front is sliding through behind last night's showers. Dry skies have settled in for most, apart from some linger showers in our northern and eastern counties. Behind this front, we'll see clearing skies and increasing sunshine this morning. By noon, just about all of us will see blue skies. This extra sunshine will try to warm us into the mid-50's, but it will have to battle a stout west wind to do so. Expect a high near 55 with a wind chill in the upper 40's.
ENVIRONMENT
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cooler weather, warmer colors

As the weather cools and the holidays approach, many are ready to begin decking the halls for upcoming festivities. Although supply chain issues have been making headlines, one area small business owner said her store has not had difficulties in procuring products for the holidays. “We’ve had our things for...
WEST BEND, WI

