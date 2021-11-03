CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giannis Antetokounmpo soldiering on despite knee pain

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Jim Owczarski: Giannis Antetokounmpo said his knee was bothering him in the second half after this play vs. the #Jazz and it was suggested he not return to action: “But it’s not the time. It’s not the time to do that. … This is the time to lead.” pic.twitter.com/wwfTfgxVKr

Source: Twitter @JimOwczarski

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from November 2:

– D. Mitchell: 36 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast

– L. James: 30 pts, 10 ast, 2 stl

– Giannis: 28 pts, 8 reb, 9 ast

– R. Westbrook: 27 pts, 9 reb, 7 ast

– C. Wood: 26 pts, 16 reb, 3 ast

– C. Paul: 14 pts, 7 reb, 18 ast

– R. Gobert: 12 pts, 20 reb, 4 blk – 10:03 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

MVP of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/rt3QSKNLRa9:45 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:

✅ 28 PTS

✅ 8 REB

✅ 9 AST

✅ 4 BLK

The @Milwaukee Bucks have won each of their last 11 games versus the Pistons, nine of them by double digits.

Antetokounmpo has played in all of those games, averaging 27.0 PPG, 9.5 RPG, and 5.6 APG with a 61.2 eFG%. pic.twitter.com/OjkJPDGmEA9:41 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still bothered by his knee but determined to remain available #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…7:40 AM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Postgame @lockedonbucks w/@Frank Madden 🦌

-Giannis bullies Detroit

-Comfort level at the five and missing Brook

-Jordan Nwora produces rebound scoring performance

-Clarity on Khris Middleton in health and safety protocol

📺 https://t.co/EV2KHVk9Fn

🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or75rZX pic.twitter.com/qO3YCmYbbF12:41 AM

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34

Let’s keep building ✅ pic.twitter.com/IAs2tQMVpy11:14 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo said his knee was bothering him in the second half after this play vs. the #Jazz and it was suggested he not return to action:

“But it’s not the time. It’s not the time to do that. … This is the time to lead.” pic.twitter.com/wwfTfgxVKr10:31 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

“We have to appreciate Brook, what he does for us. I always talk about Brook, people are going to think I’m in love with him..appreciate your teammates. Sometimes he doesn’t block the shot but they’re scared of him. He’s boxing out. I appreciate Brook.”

Giannis on Brook Lopez. – 10:31 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Jerami Grant on guarded/being defended by Giannis: “I just have to come prepared … every night, you’re going to have somebody who’s skilled on the other end…I just come with a mindset that I have to be prepared on both ends of the court.” – 10:25 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

“Jim, Kane, Eric…we won! I thought we were going for the number one pick..”

Giannis as he sits down for postgame media 😂 – 10:20 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Slow-motion replays of Giannis blocks are my favorite things. pic.twitter.com/6YMUIIb8Mo9:59 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Despite tweaking that knee on Sunday and being probable with knee soreness, Giannis Antetokounmpo messed around in Detroit and nearly got a triple-double in 27 minutes. #Bucks star was 7-for-7 from the FT line and made nine of his 16 shots. (28p/9a/8r/4b) – 9:52 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on defending Giannis: “He had nine assists and 28 points, so we didn’t do a great job…He plays with such force, he’s just that type of player. He made us play when we did overhelp.” – 9:49 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

FINAL: Bucks 117, Pistons 89

– Antetokounmpo 28pts/8reb/9ast

– Connaughton 16pts/3reb/2ast

– Nwora 16pts/4reb/3ast – 9:22 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

There aren’t many teams in the league less prepared to deal with Giannis. Even though he was the only starter available, it’s just been man among boys type stuff. But, for Milwaukee, it’s all about banking as many wins as you can while you try to get healthy so this is nice. – 9:04 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo has exited with the #Bucks up 27 points and 8:51 left in this one. I would think* Mike Budenholzer would like to leave him on the sideline the rest of the way…. – 9:00 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Thanasis in for Giannis with 8:51 left and that might be it for Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight.

He just left the game with 28pts/3reb/9ast. – 8:59 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

And there’s a catch-and-shoot 3 for Antetokounmpo.

After a 3-for-11 night from deep against the Jazz, he is 3-for-7 tonight. – 8:57 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Giannis has seven bags in baggage claim tonight. – 8:56 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

I know who the #Pistons are (or aren’t) but the #Bucks have gotten gradually better the last few quarters manufacturing offense without Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor. Didn’t start well vs. the #Jazz, but improved throughout that game. Has continued. – 8:49 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

I’m trying to think of the last time it happened, but Giannis Antetokounmpo might take care of the assists for a triple-double tonight before the rebounds.

He has nine assists with a minute left in the third quarter, but just five rebounds to go along with his 21 points. – 8:47 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Four blocks for Giannis Antetokounmpo five minutes into the third quarter. Pistons keep trying him and I’m not sure I applaud the bravery at this point. – 8:29 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

I was trying to figure out how Giannis blocked this. It’s a backhanded swat on his way down haha so silly. pic.twitter.com/t3iVYLb1t38:29 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Not exactly sure how to describe what just happened…Giannis Antetokounmpo got into a scrum with a couple Pistons.

The ball popped loose, Thanasis flew in out of nowhere and scooped it up while hurdling over the top of Giannis. Found Connaughton for a layup. – 8:24 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Just a guess…I imagine the #Bucks would like to hit the gas coming out of the half to give Giannis Antetokounmpo, Grayson Allen & Pat Connaughton a break through the fourth quarter. Those three have been carrying a heavy load. – 8:11 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Giannis plays like a video game player 🤯

(via @Milwaukee Bucks)

pic.twitter.com/rCVMjazVZi8:09 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Looks like Giannis Antetokounmpo got a stinger on his left arm earlier. Held it by his side as he brought the ball up the floor.

Then hit a spin move and dropped it off for Thanasis in the dunker. Next play picked up a steal and threw a one-hand righty pass to Nwora. – 8:02 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Half: #Bucks 57, #Pistons 39

Grant: 14 pts

Lyles: 6 pts, 3 rebs

Olynyk: 4 pts, 3 rebs

Stewart: 4 pts 2 rebs

MIL Giannis: 12 pts, 5 rebs, 7 assts – 8:02 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks led, 36-28, with 7:43 left in the second quarter when Giannis Antetokounmpo left the game.

They now lead, 46-34, with 3:12 left in the second.

Managing to put a + on the board without Antetokounmpo is significant with the Bucks’ rash of injuries. – 7:57 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 27-20. Antetokounmpo with 8pts/3reb/2ast. Allen with 6pts/2blk.

Advanced Stats:

OffRtg: 108.3

DefRtg: 83.3

Net Rtg: +25.0

ORB%: 37.5%

DRB%: 92.3% – 7:37 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

And there is Semi Ojeleye’s first bucket with the Bucks.

Moved around the dunker spot and flashed into the lane for a pass from Antetokounmpo out of a double team. Still 0-for-11 from 3 though. – 7:33 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen – both listed on the injury report with soreness in the knees – have combined for 14 points as the #Bucks lead 20-16. – 7:30 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks up, 15-8, with 6:42 left in the first quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo with a quick eight points, including an and-one finish through Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham. – 7:19 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Bucks 15, #Pistons 8, 6:42 1Q

Grant: 6 pts, stl, blk

Steart: 2 pts, reb

MIL: Giannis: 8 pts – 7:19 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Giannis Antetokounmpo is doing hoodrat things … already.

No friends needed. – 7:16 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Unfortunately, I’m not in Detroit tonight. #Bucks lead 7-6 early as Giannis Antetokounmpo has opened up with a couple of made jumpers. – 7:15 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

A steal by Pat Connaughton leads to a dunk for Thanasis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have opened up the scoring in tonight’s game. – 7:11 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Once again, the #Bucks will run out Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton and George Hill to start with Gianni Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen.

Bobby Portis and Semi Ojeleye are no longer on the injury report and appear ready to go as much as needed. – 6:45 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons starters look to be Hayes, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart.

#Bucks starters: Hill, Allen, Connaughton, Antetokounmpo x 2 – 6:43 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

I just watched the restricted area video of the Bucks getting the championship rings.

I’ve heard Giannis talk a lot but hearing him say “golly” when he received the Nike shoes and case was the most Wisconsin thing ever. Said it with the true accent of a local 😂😂 – 5:55 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Giannis Antetokounmpo is planning to play tonight, Mike Budenholzer said. Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton are all out – 5:46 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo (hyperextended left knee). Recovery: Antetokounmpo hyperextended his knee during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks, and although he played each game of the NBA Finals, it’s unclear how much he’s still dealing with the lingering effects of that injury. He told a Greek television channel recently that his knee was “still hurting,” but he said he felt good at the start of Bucks training camp while acknowledging he will need to listen to his body early on. The Bucks held him out of their first 5-on-5 practice last Tuesday. Return: It’s unclear whether this injury will cause Antetokounmpo to miss any time during the regular season, but the Bucks are likely going to manage him carefully as he ramps up during the preseason. -via ESPN / October 4, 2021

Eric Nehm: Giannis Antetokounmpo: There’s no rush for me. I’m good to go…But if I feel pain, I have to listen to my body. Antetokounmpo said “we’ll see” if he goes five-on-five tomorrow for the start of training camp. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / September 27, 2021

Dionysis Aravantinos: Giannis Antetokounmpo on his hyperextended knee injury: “It wasn’t a miracle. If you work hard, you don’t drink, don’t smoke, you work hard for 8-9 years. I shouldn’t have played in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. I was in a lot of pain. I’m still hurting. But I’ll be okay.” (Via COSMOTE TV) -via Twitter / September 24, 2021

