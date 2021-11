The Boston Red Sox have plenty of decisions to make this offseason, but the process for making those calls likely will be affected by a decision made by slugger J.D. Martinez. The right-handed hitter, who has been a fixture in the heart of the Boston batting order since signing prior to the 2018 season, has a player option for the 2022 season. He must decide whether he wants to exercise that option for the upcoming season and make the reported $19.35 million (per Spotrac) left on the five-year deal he signed in 2018.

