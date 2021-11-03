CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

You probably qualify for a vaccine booster shot — even though you don’t know it

By Christian Spencer, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yq7xZ_0cl5axe700

( The Hill ) — Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots in the U.S. According to reporting from Business Insider , many more people are now allowed to get the third dose, even if they don’t know it yet.

Under the CDC’s new guidelines , more people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are now eligible for the booster shot. For those who received either vaccines six months ago and are 65 years or older, the booster shot is now recommended.

CDC advisers recommend Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both of which require two doses, are about 95% effective against symptomatic COVID-19.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose and is said to be 66% effective against COVID-19.

In addition to the 65-years-and-older population, the booster shot is now available for those who are 18 years or older living in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions, and work or live in high-risk settings.

FDA delaying decision on Moderna shot for 12- to 17-year-olds

Booster shots are available to those who received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine at least two months ago. Nearly 15 million people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the CDC.

The Food and Drugs Administration has also approved mixing vaccinations, which means Johnson & Johnson users can get a Pfizer or Moderna booster and vice versa, according to The Houston Chronicle .

In the U.S., more than 108 million people were vaccinated six months ago and more likely in need of a booster shot.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Covid 19 Vaccine#Business Insider#Covid#The Houston Chronicle
Best Life

If You're Over 60, Do Not Take This OTC Medication Every Day, Officials Say

As you get older, you're more likely to have a number of medications you take every day to address ongoing health issues. Some of these are likely prescribed by your doctor, while others may be over-the-counter (OTC) medications or vitamins that are thought to be beneficial to your day-to-day activities. But are you regularly taking something you shouldn't be? U.S. officials are now recommending that anyone over the age of 60 remove one very common OTC med from their daily routine altogether, because it might end up more harmful than beneficial for older adults. Read on to find out what medication you should not be taking every day.
HEALTH
Washington Post

You’re not ‘fully vaccinated.’ You never will be.

When retired Gen. Colin Powell’s family announced his death Monday in a brief Facebook post, they said that the cause was “complications from Covid 19” despite being “fully vaccinated.” The former secretary of state, who was 84, had also been undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma. That kind of cancer causes marked impairments of the immune system, rendering it capable of producing only one type of antibody. In July, a study of vaccinated people with multiple myeloma found that only 45 percent had immune responses that would be “adequate” to protect them against covid. A booster dose is recommended for people with blood cancers, but no amount of vaccination can make up for an immune system that can’t fight back. To the medical community, it was no surprise that Powell could develop a severe, even fatal case of covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

What Taking a COVID Booster Does to Your Body

In the last six weeks, FDA has granted emergency use authorization to COVID booster shots by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. An estimated 70 million people are in the groups eligible for a booster. If that includes you, you might be wondering what to expect. Here's what getting a COVID booster shot does to your body. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
Best Life

This One Vaccine Could End the COVID Pandemic, Experts Say

Most of us saw COVID vaccinations as a light at the end of the tunnel when they first arrived in the U.S., but over the past year, the pandemic has persisted amid the rise of the fast-spreading Delta variant and a significant drop in vaccination rates. Now, health experts and officials are exploring new options to try to stop the spread of COVID for good, like vaccine mandates, reinstated mask restrictions, and booster shots. But some experts say they're holding out hope that the end of the pandemic will arrive with a different vaccine altogether.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Want a Booster, Don't Wait This Long, Experts Warn

Millions of people are now eligible for an additional COVID vaccine shot, with select Moderna and Pfizer recipients eligible to get an additional dose at least six months after their second dose, and all Johnson & Johnson recipients able to get their booster at least two months after their initial shot. More than 15 million people in the U.S. have already gotten a booster dose, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It's only been about a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the first booster vaccine from Pfizer, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters were approved less than two weeks ago, so it's clear people are eager for additional shots. But if you've been putting off making an appointment yourself, you might want to move forward sooner rather than later. While the CDC and FDA say you can get your booster at any point, some experts caution against waiting too long.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Do This Common Thing With Your Pills, Have Your Liver Checked Now

Americans are no stranger to prescription medication—the good, the bad, and the ugly. At any given time, roughly half the U.S. population reports taking at least one prescription drug during the previous month, while a quarter is prescribed three drugs over that same timeframe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
HEALTH
newscentermaine.com

Yes, most Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients are now eligible for a booster shot

On Oct. 20, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated its emergency use authorizations to make all three authorized COVID-19 vaccines available as booster shots for people who meet eligibility requirements. A day later, on Oct. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recommendation that aligned with the FDA’s updated guidance.
INDUSTRY
CNET

Two blood pressure medications recalled over carcinogen concerns

The US Food and Drug Administration announced a recall last week for two medications made by Lupin Pharmaceuticals that treat high blood pressure (also known as hypertension). The medications, tablets of Irbesartan and tablets of Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide, are being pulled over concerns they may contain unsafe amounts of N-nitrosoirbesartan, a probable carcinogen.
HEALTH
WATE

WATE

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy