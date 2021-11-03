Carlos Correa enters offseason filled with uncertainty

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- Tuesday night was the 73rd game Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa shared the left side of the diamond in the postseason. With the Astros needing two wins to take home their second World Series title in five years, Bregman assumed he’d get a 74th, but the Astros season ended prematurely, leaving the Astros third baseman ill-prepared with what to say to his friend.

“After the game, just thanked him for leading this team and being able to play with him for the last six years has been special.”

Correa is no longer employed by the Astros. His contract essentially expired when Dansby Swanson’s throw landed in Freddie Freeman’s glove before Yuli Gurriel crossed first base, so now an offseason full of uncertainty begins, but Bregman made it clear he wants his shortstop back next season.

“He's one of the smartest baseball players in the world, and he's one of the hardest working. He eats, sleeps, and breathes the game. It's been honestly amazing to play with him.”

The Astros attempted to extend Correa’s contract during spring training, but their top offer of five-years, $125 million will be dwarfed by someone this winter. He’ll be looking for something that mirrors the 10-year, $341 million deal Francisco Lindor signed with the New York Mets in March. Correa and the Astros have not spoken about a new contract since spring, which is how he wanted it.

“I want to say thank you to Jim (Crane) and James (Click) and the whole organization for respecting what I said at Spring Training. Once the season started, I wanted no part of talks or negotiation, and they respected that. Now that I'm a free agent, we'll have a conversation and see how that goes. I'm thankful that they respected what I told them in Spring Training.”

Correa bet on himself when he turned down the Astros offer during spring training, and he won big. He led all position players in wins above replacement, was selected to second All Star Game, and named a finalist for a Gold Glove. He also appeared in 148 regular season games, the most since 2016, and was only forced to miss consecutive games in July when an illness forced him to miss a series against the New York Yankees.

“I know we're going to try to re-sign him,” Astros second baseman Jose Altuve said. “Like I told you last time, I haven't lost my hopes.”

Two batters before Gurriel grounded out to end World Series, Correa stood in box against Braves closer Will Smith. He took the first three pitches of the at bat, the first two for strikes, before lining out to right field. It may turn out to be his final at bat as an Astro, and that entered his mind throughout those four pitches.

“It was the only thing going through my mind, to be honest,” he admitted. “A lot of feelings, mixed emotions.”

Correa spoke with his teammates after Tuesday’s game. The 27-year old has become their leader over the past few seasons. He was the first player ever drafted by the Crane regime and has been a central figure of a franchise that has qualified for postseason play six times in seven and has advanced to the last five American League Championship Series and taken home three American League pennants.

“I really hope we can sign him back,” Bregman said. “I think we've got a good shot at continuing to do this for a long time if we do,”