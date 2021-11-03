Alec Baldwin Speaks on Camera for First Time Since Set Shooting Tragedy

Eugene Gologursky, Getty Images

Welcome to PopCrush’s Daily Break! Here’s a breakdown of today’s hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Alec Baldwin’s first on-camera statement about the death of Halyna Hutchins, Ed Sheeran’s cringe-inducing Air Jordans story and more, below.

Alec Baldwin Speaks on Camera for First Time Since Set Tragedy

During an encounter with paparazzi over the weekend, Alec Baldwin answered some questions related to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, on camera for the first time. Watch below:

Average Woman Will Change Her Hair 8 Times by Age 50

If you change your hairstyle every other month, you’re not the only one. A recent study revealed that the average woman will change to her hair six times by the time she’s 40… and eight times by her mid-50s! The No. 1 reason women change their hair so often? It’s simple: they’re just bored! (via SWNS )

Ed Sheeran Bled on His Air Jordans

Ed Sheeran appeared on a recent episode of Complex ‘s Sneaker Shopping series, where he told a wild story about the time he bled on a pair of Jordans. Yikes!

Tinder for Dogs — Yes, It’s a Thing!

A man from Canada has created his own app that’s just like Tinder, but for doggies! Called Pawmates, the man wanted to create a space for dogs to meet and play with other dogs, and for their owners to get out and make new friends, too. (via CTV News )