Lady Gaga Might Have Been a Journalist If She Wasn't a Mega-Famous Pop Star and Actress

By Mike Nied
 8 days ago
Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images

Thanks to her iconic career defined by a hit-filled discography , unforgettable performances and mind-bending fashion, Lady Gaga has helped shape pop culture for more than a decade. It’s an impossible exercise to think about what the industry would be like without her influence. However, it turns out the pop star and actor has a pretty good idea of what she’d be doing if not ruling the entertainment industry.

She opened up about another career path she once considered during an interview with British Vogue . As it turns out, Mother Monster dreamed at one time of becoming a journalist. And not just any sort of reporter, either.

“I don’t know if people know this about me, but if I weren’t who I am today, I would have been a combat journalist. That was one of my dreams,” she confessed.

The hit-maker added that she put some of her journalistic skills to work when she sang at the inauguration of President Joe Biden earlier this year.

“When I was at the Capitol, the day before the inauguration, I remember walking around and looking for evidence of the insurrection,” Gaga explained.

That’s not the only time she mined traditional reporting skills at work, either. She told the publication that she took a journalistic approach to creating the role she plays in her upcoming film, House of Gucci .

While the character Gaga portrays — Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci who served jail time after hiring a hitman to kill her husband — is still alive today, the actor opted out of meeting with her.

“I only felt that I could truly do this story justice if I approached it with the eye of a curious woman who was interested in possessing a journalistic spirit so that I could read between the lines of what was happening in the film’s scenes,” she explained.

“Meaning that nobody was going to tell me who Patrizia Gucci was,” Gaga added. “Not even Patrizia Gucci.”

For what it’s worth, Reggiani is reportedly not thrilled Gaga did not meet with her before filming the project.

We’ll have to wait and see how the pop star’s portrayal goes over when House of Gucci premieres Nov. 24. In the meantime, you can watch her in action in the movie’s latest trailer below.

