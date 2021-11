Are you looking for a duplex living arrangement? Today is your lucky day, especially if you fancy the more traditional log cabin design. The Cumberland Log Cabin Kit can be yours from $16,350. The people from the Amish Cabin Company provide you with a comfortable home. The feeling of nature will be all around you with this cabin. The logs used in building it come from sustainable tree plantations so you don’t need to worry about that. The company behind the kit is very helpful in offering what you’ll need in order to make the kit into a welcoming home. Check out their website to find out more useful information, like shipping prices and whether assembly is provided or not. Good luck with making this cabin kit the home of your dreams!

