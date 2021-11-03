Moussaka with Papou: Orlando chef James Petrakis shares memories of his grandparents’ kitchen

Ravenous Pig Chef/owner James Petrakis shows the cookbook his Greek grandparents used all the time when he was growing up — a 1963 printing of 'The Art of Greek Cookery' based on ‘The Grecian Gourmet’ by the Women of St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church of Hempstead, N.Y. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel

As he flips through the old, green cookbook, James Petrakis runs his fingers over margin notes on the recipes. His yia yia’s, his papou’s, even his mother’s.

“We were dropped off at our grandparents’ a lot when we were kids,” he says. “And my yia yia would always cook dinner at lunchtime or before and it would just sit on the stove for people to eat throughout the day. The smells were distinct. Comforting. Those are my earliest memories of Yia Yia and Papou and food.”

A profound thought as Petrakis cradles the book, printed in 1963, inside his Winter Park restaurant, The Ravenous Pig, now the flagship of an empire including its eponymous and adjacent brewery, the Polite Pig at Disney Springs, Cask + Larder at the Orlando airport.

“The Art of Greek Cookery: Based on The Grecian Gourmet by the Women of St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church of Hempstead, N.Y.” was a fixture in his grandparents’ kitchen. So much so that when he spied a copy in an Austin bookshop a few years back, he snatched it up for himself.

This one, however, is the O.G., an heirloom his father still cooks from — spinach pie, pastitsio — something his own sons may one day remember about their grandparents’ house.

Petrakis, lauded chef and restaurateur, grew up in the restaurant and bar business, but never imagined he’d find his niche in it through the kitchen. And in a roundabout way, through moussaka.

He went to UF for a business degree.

“I figured if I had to, I’d run restaurants, because I’d worked in them since I was 12,” he says. “Then I got to Gainesville and the money ran out fast, so I started cooking — places like the Copper Monkey and the Purple Porpoise.”

He’d never thought he’d want to cook, but before long it seemed like the route into restaurants that fit.

Home from school on break, he started chatting with longtime family friend and notable restaurateur Chris Miliotes (father of George Miliotes, master sommelier and owner of Wine Bar George), who sparked his interest in attending the esteemed Culinary Institute of America.

“I began investigating,” he says, “and I remember calling my grandfather on that trip home and saying, ‘Papou, I want to come over and make something with you.’ He said, ‘Alright, sounds good, come over at 7.’”

The next morning, young James showed at 7:30. Petrakis laughs at the memory.

“He was like, ‘You’re late! I’m already halfway done!’”

Nevertheless, the next two hours, he cooked alongside his grandfather, who by then didn’t need a recipe to make it. James followed along, holding the big, green book as his papou worked.

“He showed me how he cut the eggplant and pressed it and browned it. How he layered everything. We did it together and took it over to my house and we all had dinner. That was my first big food moment with my papou and it made me think: ‘ Yeah, this is really cool. This is what I’d like to do.’”

It’s also why the recipe is so sentimental.

“To this day, a Greek salad and a piece of moussaka is probably my favorite thing to have,” he says.

It’s also something you’ll find at the Orlando Greek Festival (Nov. 5-7), where Petrakis has been volunteering since he was a boy. Back then, he’d dress up and dance.

“To us, was almost like a giant version of what things were like after church on Sundays in the rec hall,” he says. “But I always thought it was fun to see people discovering Greek food and culture for the first time.”

Now a dad himself, parental duties will only allow for one day this year, but Petrakis’ father will work the whole festival.

“Since I’ve been little, it was always me, my dad, Chris Miliotes and this whole group of Greek guys my dad hangs out with.”

Tradition. Just like the food on the table.

“It’s not a difficult dish, moussaka. Easy to make and take for gatherings. It’s nostalgic. It reminds you of safety, being around family. It triggers memories. Maybe of people you haven’t thought about in a long time. Or the ones you wish were still here.”

Moussaka

Ingredients

4 medium eggplants

Salt

4 tablespoons butter

2 pounds ground beef (”Papou would use ground lamb in place of the beef,” says Petrakis.)

3 onions, chopped

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

1/2 cup red wine

Salt and pepper

1/2 cup water

Dash cinnamon

2-3 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup grated cheese

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

6 tablespoons butter

6 tablespoons flour

3 cups hot milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Dash nutmeg

4 egg yolks, lightly beaten

Cooking oil

Grated cheese

Instructions

1. Remove 1/2-inch wide strips of peel lengthwise from eggplant, leaving 1/2-inch peek between the strips. Cut into thick slices, sprinkle with salt and let stand between two heavy plates while browning the meat and making the sauce.

2. In frying pan, melt the 4 tablespoons butter and in it sauté meat and onions until meat is browned. Add tomato paste, parsley, salt, wine, salt and pepper and water. Simmer until liquid is absorbed. Cool. Stir in cinnamon, eggs, cheese and half the breadcrumbs.

3. Make sauce: in saucepan, melt the 6 tablespoons butter over low heat. Add flour and stir until well blended. Remove from heat. Gradually stir in milk. Return to heat and cook, stirring until sauce is thick and smooth. Add salt and pepper to taste and the nutmeg. Combine egg yolks with a little of the hot sauce, then stir egg mixture into sauce and cook over very low heat for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

4. Brown eggplant slices on both sides in hot oil. Grease an oven-proof casserole and sprinkle bottom with remaining breadcrumbs. Cover with layer of eggplant slices, then a layer of meat and continue until all eggplant and meat is used, finishing with a layer of eggplant. Cover with sauce, sprinkle with grated cheese and bake in a 350-degree oven for one hour. Serve hot. Makes 10-12 servings.