Leaders across the globe are facing up to humanity’s biggest challenge yet – transforming societies towards carbon neutrality and harmony with nature. The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report is clear: our prevailing economic model and consumption patterns have placed the planet on a trajectory towards uninhabitability. Every new strategy and policy from now on will be judged and measured by its ability to draw down carbon emissions. Though the challenge is great, we have the ability, knowledge and will to adapt. And there are positive signs. In this session, thought leaders will highlight positive trends from across the world that are triggering new thinking and behavior change. Speakers will discuss what it will take to achieve ‘positive tipping points’ at which we collectively change for the better – transforming our societies and sustaining life on Earth.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO