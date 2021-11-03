CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's beginning to look a lot like red cup season: Starbucks holiday drinks back with new 'Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte'

By Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

Move over, pumpkin spice . Starbucks' holiday season drinks, treats and signature red cups return Thursday along with a brand new menu item making its holiday spirit-infused debut.

Joining the coffee chain's the traditional holiday lineup is its new "Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte," inspired by spritz cookies and made with sugar cookie syrup, almond milk Starbucks Blonde Espresso and topped with green and red cookie sprinkles.

The latte is also available hot with steamed almond milk and foam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eScup_0cl5Ye7I00
Starbucks is debuting a new drink this holiday season, the "Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte." Starbucks

►Mariah Carey, queen of Christmas: Announces new holiday spectacular and Christmas song

►Make the holiday bright: 13 adorable kids' Christmas stockings

“Almond is used quite a bit in baking,” Erin Marinan, a member of Starbucks' Research and Development team, who led development with colleague Sara Bennett on the drink, said in a release.

The almond flavor pairs with nutty notes in Starbucks Blonde Espresso and the notes of vanilla and butter to induce spritz cookie essences brought through by the syrup and sprinkles.

"It reminds me of making cookies with my mom and sisters growing up. It gives me all the nostalgic feels of the holiday," Marinan continued.

Traditional holiday offerings back on menu

As in years past, Peppermint Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte, Caramel Brulee Latte and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha will be back on the menu along with Irish Cream Cold Brew, which is arriving earlier than ever before, according to Starbucks.

The bakery section will also be populated by holiday treats such as the new Reindeer Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie, Sugar Plum Danish and Cranberry Bliss Bar.

Also on Starbucks shelves will be the brand's Christmas blend whole bean coffee and in select locations the Starbucks Reserve Christmas 2021 coffee.

2021 Starbucks red cup design

This year's red cup designs are inspired by gifting.

The four new cups include:

  • A wrapping paper cup with geometric patterns, sparkles and glitter in select shades.
  • A ribbon cup featuring white ribbon and iridescent lilac positioned against a red backdrop of sparkles.
  • A holiday lights cup with lights showing from behind ribbons and letters spelling "Starbucks."
  • A candy cane cup inspired by the minty treat and featuring green, white and lilac candy stripes and the brand's name.

►Here are 13 you can buy right now: Artificial Christmas trees will sell out fast this holiday

►These Christmas lights: Will save you money on your energy bill

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: It's beginning to look a lot like red cup season: Starbucks holiday drinks back with new 'Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte'

