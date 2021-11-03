CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New F1 manufacturers shouldn’t get free pass to win – Wolff

By Jonathan Noble
Motorsport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleF1 chiefs and the FIA are in detailed discussions with grand prix racing’s current manufacturers about new power unit regulations from 2026. While the sport plans to keep the turbo hybrid concept, it is likely that the complicated and expensive MGU-H will be abandoned to prevent it acting as a deterrent...

