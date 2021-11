Welcome to this SOLIDWORKS tutorial for a wooden Castle themed set of blocks. I often like to experiment with SOLIDWORKS tools and features in their simplest forms to see what I can achieve with them; I also enjoy having a fun design to apply them to. The decals for this design are available to download here. I don’t apply the decals during the tutorial, but if you feel like adding them to your block set, I applied them to the individual blocks after save bodies was used, that way you only need to add them to one of each block copy.

