Academic freedom and the shame of the University of Florida | Column

Century Tower sits at the heart of the University of Florida campus in Gainesville. [ University of Florida ]

The University of Florida has long been considered Florida’s premier university, but that will quickly change unless the university reverses course on its ill-conceived plan to deny three highly regarded faculty from participating as expert witnesses against Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature in a voting rights case.

Professors Daniel Smith, Michael McDonald and Sharon Austin have asked the university to approve their request to serve as expert witnesses in a forthcoming voting rights case. The university turned them down. David Richardson, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said the activity “may pose a conflict of interest to the executive branch of the State of Florida” and thus “create a conflict for the University of Florida.”

What conflict might this be? Two things immediately come to mind.

First, their testimony may embarrass DeSantis and members of the Legislature. So what? Don’t members of the public, and especially expert witnesses, have the duty to embarrass political officials when they err? Don’t these officials tell us not to go into politics if you don’t have a thick skin?

Second, it may present a financial conflict for UF if the testimony of the expert witnesses proves to be embarrassing to political officials who then will financially penalize UF. Surely, thick-skinned individuals would never do this?

Responding to criticism that UF is denying these individuals their freedom of speech, Steve Orlando, the UF vice president of communications, argues that the university did not deny their free speech, but denied “the requests of full-time faculty to undertake outside paid work that is adverse to the universities interest as a State of Florida institution.” In other words, expert witnesses can say what they want as long as they are not paid? When was the last time you hired an expert and told them, “Naturally you don’t expect to get paid”? Also, the experts can say anything they want as long as it is nothing that the state prohibits them from saying. Calling George Orwell on Aisle 3. Doublespeak has returned.

Henry Reichman, author of two books on academic freedom, called UF’s actions crazy. Robert Post of Yale Law School says he knows of no other state that imposes prior restraint on academic speech. In other words, since we don’t know what you will say, don’t say it.

UF must reverse this horrendous policy immediately before it permanently stains the university’s academic reputation. The actions of UF have already been widely criticized by the press and academics.

The only thing comparable to the damage this may have on the reputation of UF occurred 70 years ago when UF spent seven years denying Virgil Hawkins admission to the UF Law School because he was Black. Even after the U.S. Supreme Court twice ordered UF to admit Hawkins, they denied him his rightful spot. Hawkins eventually gave up his battle and received his law degree in Massachusetts from an unaccredited law school.

Finally, the Republican Party of Florida, which passed a voting rights law after what DeSantis called “the smoothest, most successful election in the country,” must spend more time seeking ways to encourage adults to vote rating than passing laws to deny people the right to vote. The terrible irony is that politicians in the Republican Party, the Party of Lincoln, should look in the mirror and see that they more resemble the old-time Southern Democrats who disenfranchised Black voters than Lincoln, who freed the enslaved people.

Darryl Paulson, Professor Emeritus of Government at the University of South Florida, St. Petersburg, specialized in Florida and Southern Politics.