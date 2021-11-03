CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Academic freedom and the shame of the University of Florida | Column

By Darryl Paulson
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XoXRP_0cl5X6QA00
Century Tower sits at the heart of the University of Florida campus in Gainesville. [ University of Florida ]

The University of Florida has long been considered Florida’s premier university, but that will quickly change unless the university reverses course on its ill-conceived plan to deny three highly regarded faculty from participating as expert witnesses against Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature in a voting rights case.

Professors Daniel Smith, Michael McDonald and Sharon Austin have asked the university to approve their request to serve as expert witnesses in a forthcoming voting rights case. The university turned them down. David Richardson, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said the activity “may pose a conflict of interest to the executive branch of the State of Florida” and thus “create a conflict for the University of Florida.”

What conflict might this be? Two things immediately come to mind.

First, their testimony may embarrass DeSantis and members of the Legislature. So what? Don’t members of the public, and especially expert witnesses, have the duty to embarrass political officials when they err? Don’t these officials tell us not to go into politics if you don’t have a thick skin?

Second, it may present a financial conflict for UF if the testimony of the expert witnesses proves to be embarrassing to political officials who then will financially penalize UF. Surely, thick-skinned individuals would never do this?

Responding to criticism that UF is denying these individuals their freedom of speech, Steve Orlando, the UF vice president of communications, argues that the university did not deny their free speech, but denied “the requests of full-time faculty to undertake outside paid work that is adverse to the universities interest as a State of Florida institution.” In other words, expert witnesses can say what they want as long as they are not paid? When was the last time you hired an expert and told them, “Naturally you don’t expect to get paid”? Also, the experts can say anything they want as long as it is nothing that the state prohibits them from saying. Calling George Orwell on Aisle 3. Doublespeak has returned.

Henry Reichman, author of two books on academic freedom, called UF’s actions crazy. Robert Post of Yale Law School says he knows of no other state that imposes prior restraint on academic speech. In other words, since we don’t know what you will say, don’t say it.

UF must reverse this horrendous policy immediately before it permanently stains the university’s academic reputation. The actions of UF have already been widely criticized by the press and academics.

The only thing comparable to the damage this may have on the reputation of UF occurred 70 years ago when UF spent seven years denying Virgil Hawkins admission to the UF Law School because he was Black. Even after the U.S. Supreme Court twice ordered UF to admit Hawkins, they denied him his rightful spot. Hawkins eventually gave up his battle and received his law degree in Massachusetts from an unaccredited law school.

Finally, the Republican Party of Florida, which passed a voting rights law after what DeSantis called “the smoothest, most successful election in the country,” must spend more time seeking ways to encourage adults to vote rating than passing laws to deny people the right to vote. The terrible irony is that politicians in the Republican Party, the Party of Lincoln, should look in the mirror and see that they more resemble the old-time Southern Democrats who disenfranchised Black voters than Lincoln, who freed the enslaved people.

Darryl Paulson, Professor Emeritus of Government at the University of South Florida, St. Petersburg, specialized in Florida and Southern Politics.

Comments / 4

Related
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis unveils education wish list for Florida’s 2022 session

With Florida’s 2022 legislative session just weeks away, Gov. Ron DeSantis has begun promoting his wish list of what he’d like to see happen with the budget. He started with education — perhaps not surprising given all the attention paid to it here and nationally as an election issue. Read on for the latest on that story and more Florida education news.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Faculty union calls on academic groups to investigate UF

Faculty and students at the University of Florida are urging outside academic organizations to conduct an independent investigation into actions that have raised questions about the school’s commitment to academic freedom. The calls come as the university is conducting its own investigation into the conflict of interest policies that led...
UNIVERSITY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

UF faculty union calls for boycotts over academic freedom

Faculty union leaders at the University of Florida called on donors Friday to withhold their contributions until the school takes steps to assert its independence from state politicians. They urged the university to allow professors to serve as paid experts in lawsuits that challenge state policies, to affirm its support...
UNIVERSITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
wfsu.org

UF's evolving policies on professors testifying in state cases are drawing conservative and liberal concerns about academic freedom

The University of Florida is facing public headwinds amid reports that it has blocked several professors from testifying in lawsuits against the state. Problems for the school first arose when UF said three of its political science professors couldn’t serve as paid expert witnesses in a voting rights case. The school has since backtracked. Yet, while the situation is being viewed as a free speech issue, some scholars say it's part of broader concerns over academic freedom.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

UF comes under scrutiny over free speech, academic freedom complaints

All eyes are on the University of Florida, as it faces mounting criticism over its actions that appear designed to satisfy the Governor’s Office at the expense of professors. School leaders found themselves on defense as faculty members, politicians and others increasingly questioned their adherence to the basic tenets of intellectual freedom. Read on for that story and more Florida education news.
UNIVERSITY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Orwell
The Conversation U.S.

University of Florida bans professors from giving expert testimony against state -- a scholar explains the academic freedom issues

The University of Florida barred three of its professors from serving as paid experts in a Florida voting rights case - sparking outrage within academia and in the news media. The university said allowing its professors to testify against the state was at odds with its interests. Critics say the move puts politics ahead of academic freedom. Here, George Justice, an English professor and former college dean, offers insight into the dynamics at play in the controversy. Why do professors need permission to be paid experts? Many universities, including the University of Florida, have policies that ask faculty to seek approval for...
COLLEGES
Gainesville.com

Readers comment on academic freedom at UF and teaching history

Obviously, University of Florida administrators caved to pressure from Tallahassee when they decreed UF faculty barred from testifying because their testimony might undermine DeSantis’ efforts to suppress voting by Democratic, especially African American, Florida citizens. By caving, the UF administration exposed itself to censure by the American Association of University...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Corydon Times-Republican

Pence urges University of Iowa students to ‘stand for freedom’

IOWA CITY — Former Vice President Mike Pence challenged University of Iowa students to “stand for freedom” and against the cancel culture and woke-ism that is the President Joe Biden’s “order of the day.”. “Stand on the ramparts for freedom,” Pence told an audience of about 700 Monday evening. “Be...
IOWA CITY, IA
Yale Daily News

FAS Senate calls for Yale to put academic freedom safeguards in gift policies

On Thursday, the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Senate released a resolution calling on the University to write protections from donor influence into its gifting policies. Last month, history professor Beverly Gage resigned from her post as director of the Grand Strategy program directorship, citing outside influences from prominent donors. The move sparked conversations about academic freedom and prompted an FAS Senate investigation into academic freedom at Yale. The senate has since spoken with both Gage and a slate of administrators including University President Peter Salovey, University Provost Scott Strobel, Vice President of Global Strategy Pericles Lewis and FAS Dean Tamar Gendler. On Thursday, the senate held a meeting and released a resolution to faculty members.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Academic Freedom#Legislature#Conflict Of Interest
Inside Higher Ed

Does Wokeness Threaten Academic Freedom?

Did University of Michigan professor Bright Sheng, a MacArthur Fellow and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, commit a racist act when he screened a 1965 film version of Othello featuring Laurence Olivier in blackface?. Were undergraduate and graduate students right to publicly denounce Sheng, or were they being oversensitive and overzealous?
COLLEGES
Miami Herald

Academic freedom under fire, Red State registration, judge delays ruling on sports bets

It’s Monday, Nov. 8, and we start the week with more to watch in Florida as tensions mount over academic freedom and the politicization of all things education. UF backs off, but not down: After a week of controversy, University of Florida President Kent Fuchs late Friday said the university will reverse course on a decision that had barred three political science professors from serving as paid expert witnesses in litigation against the state’s new voting law.
MIAMI, FL
Oracle

USF faculty union decries UF’s suppression of academic freedom rights

The United Faculty of Florida (UFF) USF chapter expressed its disappointment with UF preventing three of its faculty members from testifying in a lawsuit, citing the decision as a violation of community rights. In a universitywide email sent out Nov. 5, USF’s UFF chapter stated that by barring the faculty...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Tampa Bay Times

Florida caught in ‘crossfire’ of DeSantis and Biden vaccine debate

TALLAHASSEE — If Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden each gets their way, Florida hospitals and nursing homes will be penalized no matter what they do. Next week, lawmakers in Tallahassee will take up legislation backed by DeSantis that would restrict a business’ ability to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its employees. Under the proposed bills, every time a small business fires an employee for being unvaccinated without first providing a number of vaccination exemptions, the business would be subject to a $10,000 fine. For businesses of 100 or more 100 employees, the fine would be $50,000 per violation.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Concerns continue over services for Florida’s ‘most vulnerable’ students

Amid all the hoopla over masks and race, many Floridians missed the State Board of Education’s adoption of a rule altering eligibility requirements for students with significant cognitive disabilities to learn with alternate standards and testing. After the rule gained publicity, the outcry grew. State education officials stepped up to quell the upset. Read on for that story and more Florida education news.
FLORIDA STATE
edinboronow.com

Deans selected for western integrated university's academic colleges

Edinboro University’s Office of Marketing and Communications named the newly selected deans for the integrated Penn West University academic colleges in an email sent to students on Oct. 11. Set to begin in fall 2022, California, Clarion, and Edinboro Universities will slowly transition into operating under one joined curriculum. According...
EDINBORO, PA
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
48K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy