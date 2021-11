CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey voters are headed to the polls Tuesday to elect their next governor, and there’s a lot of excitement in the air. The incumbent, Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy, kicked off his Election Day tour of the Garden State in Cherry Hill. CBS Philly will have continuing coverage online, on-air, and streaming on CBSN Philly on Election Night. For race results right to your phone, click here to download the CBS Philly app. Murphy greeted a crowd of supporters Tuesday morning outside the Camden County Democratic Committee headquarters. Murphy is seeking a second term and says his policies —...

